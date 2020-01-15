advertisement

GM Elton Brand needs to get bank help to increase the chances of Brett Brown’s team going into the playoffs

Elton Brand still has a lot to do.

The General Manager of the 76ers must expand the 76ers squad so that the organization hopes that there will be an intense playoff run. With the Sixers currently under construction, they’re probably not good enough to win an NBA championship – with or without Star Center Joel Embiid.

For the trading date on February 3 or the subsequent contract purchase market, the Sixers are longing for a reserve point shooter and maybe a replacement shooter.

The bank is not good enough. This is easy to see for a 25-16 team in the middle of the 2019-20 season.

It will be difficult to find a difference maker within the deadline, as the Sixers don’t have much to do that other teams would want, but they could secure someone who is able to give a jerk.

Zhaire Smith, who is behind defensive-thinking rookie Matisse Thybulle in Brett Brown’s rotation in the second year, is a player who could have some value in the league. He earned $ 3.1 million this season and has been under team control for two more years.

Luke Kennard, who worked with Piston’s marksmen for the third year and earned $ 3.8 million, would be an upgrade. He shoots 39.9 percent from the 3-point range and achieves an average career high of 15.8 points. No wonder the Sixers are reportedly interested in him. The concern about Kennard is that since December 21, he has been absent due to knee dinitis and could miss another month.

The Sixers have apparently also expressed interest in Detroit Combo Guard Langston Galloway from St. Josephs. Galloway would also contribute to perimeter support – he shoots 39.8 percent from the city center and scores an average of 10.4 points from the bank in 25.5 minutes. Galloway is in the last year of a contract that will bring him $ 7.3 million.

Two years ago, the Sixers added shooter Marco Belinelli and striker Ersan Ilyasova after being bought up by the scarring Hawks.

#Sixer’s great man Al Horford on the 4 and 5 positions: pic.twitter.com/fAl5b0xS4H

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) January 10, 2020

There will likely be candidates again this February, but it’s hard to say if there will be better players in the buyout market than the Sixers could end up trading.

A third tall man had been a problem, but the Sixers really seem to like the young, athletic center of Norvel Pelle. His two-way contract, which only grants 45 days with the Sixers, will soon expire and the Sixers should and will commit him to an all-year contract. That would mean doing without someone who is on the regular 15-man team list – Kyle O’Quinn’s Veterans Center could be the one.

Embiid is expected to miss three to seven weeks after the surgery to repair a ligament tear in his left ring finger. The Sixers try to adapt to a faster game without it and then have to adjust to having it back later in the season.

The injury allows Al Horford to play in the center instead of dividing the time between the two inside fields, even though he is not the internal defense or scorer that is Embiid.

Quitting games, especially on the street, is a recurring problem. This is one of the reasons why the Sixers are between 7 and 14, compared to 18: 2 at the Wells Fargo Center.

While Ben Simmons does a lot of things well – he’s a great passer-by / defender and an all-star – he’s no closer, even if Embiid fails. Simmons remained goalless and shot only twice every fourth quarter when he was defeated by the Mavericks on Saturday evening and the Pacers on Monday evening.

The 3-point shooting was also miserable in the last two losses, which was evidenced by a combined goal of 15 for 70 (21.4%) from a distance. This is far from good enough.

Perhaps the Sixers would rather shoot the ball against visiting nets on Wednesday evening (7). They achieved 40.7 percent of the 3’s (11 for 27) in last Thursday’s 11-point victory over the Celtics in South Philadelphia. Maybe it makes the difference to be at home.

The problem is that the Sixers, who finished sixth in the Eastern Conference on Tuesday evening, have to run at full speed in the second half of the season to secure the home advantage after the first round of playoffs.

The Sixers are 4-6 without embiids, but have lost four of their last five and are looking at what could be a long distance he stays outside.

If Embiid returns in February or early March and is finally healthy for the playoffs, the Sixers would get a big boost. But he will need more complementary players than the current list.

This is where brand comes into play.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

