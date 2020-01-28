advertisement

Exchanging memories of Kobe Bryant was therapeutic for Brett Brown’s team

CAMDEN – The 76s are just one example of Kobe Bryant’s influence on players in the NBA and around the world throughout his 20-year career.

Before training on Monday, the team’s first training since Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter accident in Southern California on Sunday. Sixers coach Brett Brown let each player discuss his memories of Bryant.

The ages ranged from 21 (Zhaire Smith) to 34 (Al Horford) and spanned countries from Brazil (Raul Neto) to Turkey (Furkan Korkmaz) to Australia (Ben Simmons, Jonah Bolden) to Cameroon (Joel Embiid) to the Dominican Republic (Horford) and the United States (the rest of the roster).

The way Horford and Tobias Harris – the two Sixers who, together with Brown and General Manager Elton Brand, addressed the huge media contingent – spoke of Bryant, revealing everything you need to know about how adored he was.

“I just want to do that in honor,” said Horford. “At another time, I will share things about myself and him, but at the moment it only remembers him and his size.”

Harris knew Bryant a little earlier, but spent more time with Kobe than one of 15 NBA players training with Bryant at his Mamba sports academy in Thousand Oaks, California, for two days last summer.

“I had the opportunity to communicate with him, to inform his brain about various things related to basketball,” said Harris. “For me it was like a dream come true. It was like a unique experience. I will never forget these dialogues (which we had).”

Brown, Horford and Harris thought the players’ get-together was therapeutic the day after the tragic accident. They watched as numerous players and Clippers coach Doc Rivers struggled with their emotions in teams that had to play on Sunday.

“Basketball has always been a peaceful place for me,” Harris said. “Being outside and practicing even today was a kind of relaxation for me.”

“We now had time to practice and prepare for Tuesday’s game against the warriors,” said Horford. “I am sure that (Tuesday) will also be emotional.”

Bryant won five NBA championships, collected two finals MVP trophies, and appeared in 18 all-star games with the Lakers. He was one of the few players who had a higher score (25.6 points) in the playoffs than in the regular season (25).

Mark Cuban, the outsider owner, announced that Dallas Bryant will honor by not allowing anyone to wear number 24. He believes that Bryant’s death can help “bring our country closer together.” While that might sound a bit exaggerated at first, Horford believes there could be something wrong.

“I didn’t want to say much yesterday, but I saw what I saw and felt,” said Horford. “It is unfortunate that we are coming together, but I believe that is why our country has come together.”

Brown went so far as to say that the news of Bryant’s death was one of those unforgettable cases.

“There are moments in our lives when you will remember exactly where you were and who told you, and the very first reaction we all experienced,” said Brown. “I bet if we all answered the question of how many of them have been in our lives, it’s a tiny handful. That was one of them for me.”

While at the Spurs before becoming a Sixers coach, Brown was responsible for exploring Kobe and the Lakers. It was not an easy task.

Brown coached Australia against Bryant and the United States at the 2012 London Olympics and lost in the semi-finals. As an assistant to Gregg Popovich, he coached Bryant in two All Star games.

But what Brown appreciated most was that Bryant chatted about Philadelphia basketball for 45 minutes during Kobe’s farewell tour in December 2015.

“Just sitting there and talking to him was a simple, real conversation,” Brown said. “He was interested. He was engaged. It wasn’t something he had to do.”

The NBA postponed Lakers-Clippers’ game on Tuesday night out of respect for all members of the Lakers organization who mourned Bryant’s loss.

There are also many injuries in other cities.

“(Sunday) was a blur for me,” Harris said. “When I heard the news, I just didn’t want to believe it. It turned out to be kind of surreal to even think about it.”

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

