The second-year shooter contributed 25 minutes to injured starter Josh Richardson

PHILADELPHIA – Shake Milton went into Saturday night after playing the 14th minute of the 76s that season.

So more than a few people were surprised when the Sixers announced that Milton would start the nationwide game against LeBron James and the Lakers. A writer walked through the media room and repeated the words “Shake Milton” in relative disbelief.

Milton filled in with seven points, nine rebounds, three assists and a theft in 25 minutes during a 108:91 victory over Los Angeles for injured shooter Josh Richardson.

Milton had played a total of 25 minutes in the last 10 games, eight of which he never got from the bank.

“It felt good,” said Milton afterwards. “It (stinks) to have injuries. I wish we could eliminate injuries, but we always preach the next man. I was just trying to improve and do my part. … I haven’t really been part of the rotation for a while, so being out there and being thrown into the fire somehow (was nice). “

Milton, a second-year professional who was selected late in the second round of the 2018 SMU design, and the Sixers benefited from not trying to force something or be something he did when he first launched the NBA not true.

“Very, very impressive for him to get the call like this,” said the tall man Al Horford. “(It was) only” You start. You play. Get ready. “He is very ready. He works very hard. He is one of those who work on different parts of his game and conditioning all the time and remain ready.”

The #Sixers’ Shake Milton is not overwhelmed, although he started against the #Lakers for the first time in the season: pic.twitter.com/9layBzkKBM

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) January 26, 2020

Milton benefited from a 23-minute stint in the defeat against the Raptors on Wednesday after Richardson strained his Achilles tendon because Milton had played enough to get into a certain rhythm and get a feel for playing at that level.

While Milton deserves to deal with such a big point compared to the Lakers, top scorer Furkan Korkmaz has been able to continue his reserve role.

Korkmaz was the Sixers’ most pleasant surprise in 2019-20. The Sixers declined his $ 2 million option for this season, only to finally commit him to a minimum contract worth $ 1.6 million. Given the disappointing years that Mike Scott and James Ennis III have had, the Sixers would be in trouble if it weren’t for Korkmaz’s shooting around.

What Milton did on Saturday is also high on the list.

Milton’s outing has also shown that Brett Brown’s plug-and-play approach can be effective – at least in the short term.

The Sixers already started rookie Matisse Thybulle (six points, five steals) instead of the injured All-Star starting center Joel Embiid, who tore his ligaments in his left ring finger when he defeated the Thunder on January 6.

The # Sixers-Tobias Harris, who is aggressive again from the start: pic.twitter.com/TKEUgy5Gpv

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) January 26, 2020

It helped Saturday that Tobias Harris scored 29 points on the team, Ben Simmons six of his 28 in the fourth quarter and Horford nine of his 16 in the closing stages.

The Sixers are expected to release an embiid update on Monday after participating in the training as a full participant last Friday. It sounds like he might be back pretty soon, except for a setback.

But even if Embiid returns against the heat in Miami on February 3, the Sixers have three games this week. They host the Warriors on Tuesday evening, then visit the Hawks on Thursday and the Celtics on Saturday evening.

The 30-17 Sixers were great at the Wells Fargo Center, where their 21-2 record binds the NBA leadership for the league’s best home record.

After playing 4-6 in the first 10 games without an embiid, they won five of the last six games. A long-term win without an embiid would be pretty difficult, but Brown and the Sixers seem to be pretty good at not having the best goal scorer or central defender.

#Sixers coach Brett Brown on Ben Simmons’ performance tonight: pic.twitter.com/wXxbIv3drI

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) January 26, 2020

On the other hand, even at full strength, the Sixers showed a tendency to pursue an impressive victory with an unforgettable loss.

For example, the Sixers fell victim to sub-500 magic two days after defeating Milwaukee on Christmas Day in Orlando. Earlier in the month, the Sixers defeated the Northwest Division’s leading jazz before the Wizards defeated Philly in Washington by six. Embiid has played in all four games.

He is about to be back in the lineup, but the Sixers didn’t need him to dispatch the Lakers, who played the fifth and final game of their extended road trip on Saturday. But they still had James and Anthony Davis and a 20-4 record on the street.

LA’s tenth loss to Milton and Thybulle this season is clearly an encouraging sign of a week in which they are likely to continue in these roles.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

