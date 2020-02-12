advertisement

The Neshaminy graduate, a senior at Liberty University, made her international debut with the Jamaican women’s soccer team in the Olympic qualifying tournament

When Gabrielle Farrell received the call in November to try her out for the Jamaican women’s soccer team, she was pleasantly surprised.

Jacksonville’s assistant head coach, Hubert Busby Jr., who coached Jamaica, had seen Farrell play for Liberty at the Atlantic Sun Conference and thought Farrell could be a goal scorer from the striker position.

Farrell, a graduate of Neshaminy High School, didn’t know any of her potential teammates when she drove to the Houston camp in January.

Although Farrell and Jamaica have not emerged from their team of four, she still wonders about the experience.

“It was really exciting to compete in front of so many fans,” said Farrell. “I met a lot of great players from all over the world and competed against them. Standing on a national stage was pretty cool. The whole experience was so surreal. “

GOAL!!! Gabby Farrell scored 1-0 against Stetson in the 21st minute! #ASUNWSOC pic.twitter.com/eWCwVuBAQ8

– LU Women’s Football (@LibertyWSoccer) October 14, 2018

Farrell made her international debut when she played the last 20 minutes of the tournament in Jamaica on February 4, a 7-0 win over St. Kitts and Nevis. She had a shot on goal.

“When I first got in, I was very, very nervous,” said Farrell. “I was just telling myself to do what you know how to do. It definitely helped me calm down and allow myself to play the game and enjoy the moment. “

The support she received from her family, who was personally on site, and from so many friends who were watching at home and at school in Lynchburg, Virginia, was encouraging.

Getting a taste of Jamaica, which previously lost to Mexico (1-0) and Canada (9-0) in the tournament, desires more. After graduating from Liberty in Business Marketing in May, she hopes to play professionally and continue to be part of the national team.

“Most of these girls are older than me and have been on the team for years,” said Farrell, 22. “Coach Busby somehow explained to me that I am the future of this program. It was super exciting to get this encouragement. I want to push the program as far as possible. I definitely want to have a long history if that’s planned for me. “

GOALLLLL

Gabby Farrell scored her ninth goal of the season and put Liberty 1-0 on FGCU. #RiseWithUs #ASUNWSOC pic.twitter.com/8TRcItyent

– LU Women’s Football (@LibertyWSoccer) October 20, 2019

Since the parents Juliet and Paul were born on the island, Farrell has dual citizenship and can play for Jamaica. It is not a responsibility that she takes lightly.

“Representing Jamaica means so much to me,” she said.

Liberty head coach Lang Wedemeyer also knows this.

“We are really looking forward to Gabby,” said Wedemeyer. “She showed great courage to chase this dream.”

The 5-foot-4 Farrell played for Neshaminy, who won the state championship in her second year. Farrell prepared teammate Amy Mandia for the winning goal in the extension of the title game against Spring-Ford. As a senior citizen, she received all government honors and graduated with 72 career goals.

Farrell’s club team, FC Bucks Freedom, won the 2013 Elite Club National League U-15 Northern Conference championship.

At Liberty, she was named New South Big Rookie of the Year and Big South All-Tournament. Over the course of her career, she has had more and more impressive numbers. She finished with 24 goals (second in school history) and 14 assists for the flames, including 10 goals as a senior.

She also showed a flair for drama with 18 winning goals at Liberty, seven of which fell last fall.

Farrell has clearly come a long way since her father led her to practice when she started playing football at the Hulmeville Soccer Club at the age of 4.

“I didn’t think my career would take me where it belongs,” said Farrell. “It’s crazy to think back. So many of the coaches who helped me become the player have now reached me. I’m really blessed.”

And she can’t wait to see what’s coming.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

