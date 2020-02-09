advertisement

The former Medford tech star is an NCAA player of the year candidate for the east-leading Seton Hall

PHILADELPHIA – Myles Powell set a high standard with its great youth season in Seton Hall. He won the first team’s All-Big East award and scored most points in school history in modern times (786).

Although he started his senior year with high expectations as pre-season player of the year for the Big East Conference and pre-America selection of the Associated Press in 2019-20, Powell did not disappoint.

advertisement

As a result, the 6-foot-2 shooter, who was a high school student at Medford Tech in Burlington County, has been fully involved in the mix for the NCAA player of the year.

Powell’s breakout game took place on November 14 against Michigan State at the Gavitt Tipoff Games at the Newark Prudential Center. In a 76-73 loss to Michigan, which was classified as No. 3 at the time, he scored 37 points and knocked over 6 out of 14 3-pointers, although he was classified as questionable due to an ankle injury.

“Myles is one of the great players I’ve ever seen in college basketball,” said Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo of the Spartans. “I don’t know if God could have stopped him on some of those shots.”

“He’s the best player in the country – it’s not even close – for what he’s doing,” said Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard that evening.

Powell has made spectacular appearances over the past three months.

Powell scored 29 points in a row in mid-January in street wins against Butler and St. Johns.

Powell, who shoots well beyond the 3-point line, can sit in the basket and score with stepback jumpers. In the 12-against-24 shooting against Georgetown on Wednesday between 78 and 71, he scored 34 points.

, @ SetonHallMBB Senior Guard Myles Powell (@ Myles_MBP_23) about the potential of his @ BIGEAST-leading pirates: pic.twitter.com/u9XoFnHFsH

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) February 8, 2020

He has an average of 21.9 points, which is slightly less than last year. But he plays fewer minutes, so his points rose from 25.6 to 28.4 every 40 minutes.

What made Powell even more fun is the success of the team in Seton Hall. The pirates in 12th place (18: 5, 10: 1, Big East) were able to extend their lead to three games. On Saturday they won 70-64 against Villanova No. 10 in a sold-out Wells Fargo Center.

The win was Seton Hall’s sixth win on the road and marked his first road win over Nova since 1994 when he broke through a 17-game skid.

Myles Powell at @SHUAthletics led by 4 points while he eliminated four fouls against @NovaMBB on Saturday: pic.twitter.com/3V0cmR4byt

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) February 8, 2020

Powell contributed a team high of 19 points in the 7v16 shootout on Saturday and became the hall’s career leader with 3-pointers at the beginning of the second half of Saturday when he hit 329th place.

The pirates looked like they could get into trouble when Powell caught his fourth foul with 9 minutes, 31 seconds and his team with a four point lead. However, the supporting cast held the lead at four, while Powell was 4:37 for the next, which didn’t surprise Powell, as the hall defeated number 7 on December 19 with a concussion against Maryland 52-48.

Frameborder = “0” allow = “accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

“Our confidence is high at the moment,” said Powell after Saturday’s game. “I feel like my boys won this win against Maryland without me. I feel that the best thing for this team was to have a concussion. Since then everyone has done everything we have to do.” We’ll just keep going. “

Willard essentially had an additional assistant coach for 4 1/2 minutes against Nova.

“It just shows you what Myles Powell is like,” said Willard. “All the time (he was on the bench with four fouls) he called for games and told the boys what to do. He has such a great lead at all times.”

Powell averaged 20.6 points at Medford Tech and led Burlington County as a tenth grader with 84 3-pointers. He and Eli Cain led the Jaguars to their first title in Group 2 of South Jersey and eventually lost 56:44 to Newark Tech in the state final.

After spending two years at Trenton Catholic and a prep season at South Kent, Connecticut Prep, Powell went to Seton Hall.

As a newcomer, he was in the double digits on average, in the second year he was the most improved player in the Big East and as a junior he was on the rise.

One reason is that Powell was never afraid to win the big lot. He has had many game-winning baskets or wire baskets over the years. He also scored 25 of his 28 points in the second half and worked overtime in a win over No. 9 Kentucky last season.

Powell is the third 2,000-point scorer in school history with 2,122 points. The next week he will outperform Jeremy Hazell (2,146), but Terry Dehere (2,494) may be out of reach.

That’s not the main thing for Powell these days, because the pirates who have reached Powell’s NCAA tournament in each of Powell’s first three years are on their way to their highest seed – they would be # 3 when the season ends today – and you have the best chance of making a deep run after not completing the second round in that period.

“Everyone from the coaching staff to everyone down the line has bought in,” said Powell. “I think that’s the best part of this group – everyone just wants to win. If you have a group of people who just want to win, you’re at the top. I think that’s what’s going on.”

With Powell as a pioneer, he hopes that things will continue until April.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

advertisement