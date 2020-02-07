advertisement

The three-point Morrisville specialist known as “Threeswyk” will be accepted into the basketball ring of honor at Temple University on Saturday

Mike Vreeswyk grew up so close that he could see Morrisville High School from his bedroom window on Arbor Road. He knew all the secret entrances to the gym.

Vreeswyk spent hours at this gym, playgrounds and Philadelphia to improve his skills to become the best scorer of all time with 2,019 career points and to lead the state with an average of 33.5 points as a senior ,

This was the cornerstone for Vreeswyk’s outstanding temple career, for which he still receives recognition after more than 30 years.

During the Saturday afternoon game against SMU, Vreeswyk will be part of the fourth introductory class for the Temple University basketball ring and will join former teammates Nate Blackwell, Howie Evans and Tim Perry, among others.

“It’s hard to believe,” said Vreeswyk. “Whenever that happens, I look back and remember how I got here.”

And he remembers those who played an essential role in his basketball development, like his parents Pam Bryant and Ed Vreeswyk, who drove him to games and exercises all over the city.

When Vreeswyk was in eighth grade, Morrisville’s head coach Brad Sharp came to his family to persuade him to stay in public school and resist the private schools like Holy Ghost Prep that were recruiting him.

Sharp’s bad luck was that Vreeswyk would serve better as a security guard, despite his size – he landed at 6-foot-7 – and he would be in the Morrisville backyard, unlike other places that would make him bad. It worked. It stayed and bloomed.

And then there was Bulldog assistant Ed Swope, who wrote letters to hundreds of Department I schools, praising Vreeswyk’s skills on the field after his first year. This was in the days before you could save a form letter in Microsoft Word.

“It got the ball rolling,” said Vreeswyk. “That led me to college. I received mail shortly afterwards. “

Vreeswyk graduated with 90 scholarships and chose Temple, who chased him relatively late after also making official visits to West Virginia, Seton Hall (where his father played), UMass, and Boston College. An important reason why he believed that the offensive by Hall of Fame coaches John Chaney and Chaney would give his players the freedom to shoot when they were open would be ideal for him.

It was.

Vreeswyk, a three-year-old beginner, completed his business law degree at Temple’s Fox School of Business in 1989 and was a career leader at 3-point field goals with 271 points, although Dionte Christmas (319) and Lynn Greer (305) have already done so went past him. His nickname “Threeswyk” was undoubtedly – his Twitter handle is @MikeThreeswyk – although he was also able to score in midfield and has the seventh-best percentage of the foul line (81.5) in the history of the temple.

Vreeswyk was a junior in the victorious team in Owls history, the 1987-88 squad, who played 32-2, stayed in first place for nine weeks and secured a top spot in the NCAA tournament. These owls lost to Duke in the Elite Eight.

He played alongside Blackwell and Evans in the second year on the forecourt, then Mark Macon replaced Blackwell’s graduate in 1987.

“Mike was a unique player who was never discouraged by misses,” said Blackwell. “That made him dangerous at the end of the games, even if he wasn’t there. He always fired a good shot. “

Blackwell hesitated before adding “no conscience at all” and burst out laughing.

The 52-year-old Vreeswyk lives as a customer manager at Verizon in Yardley and helps his son Jack on the George School basketball team. Pennsbury graduate Julia plays volleyball in West Chester.

Vreeswyk is already a member of the Big 5 Hall of Fame (1995), the Temple Sports Hall of Fame (2001) and the Bucks County Sports Hall of Fame (2010). He can hardly believe his luck for a young man from a Morrisville senior class of 89.

“I was just a tough, thin white boy from the suburbs,” said Vreeswyk. “… It is really difficult for me to think that I managed to be considered one of the better (temple) careers.”

That should not be.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

