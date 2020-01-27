advertisement

The former Lower Merion star had star qualities as a middle school student

Kobe Bryant was in school for the first time when I saw him playing basketball.

John Lucas, then the 76ers coach, had invited Bryant to St. Joseph to follow Sixers training. Bryant then played 1-1 with the then sixer Vernon Maxwell and held his own, which opened some eyes as Maxwell was an above-average NBA player.

Later that year I saw Bryant and his Lower Merion team playing Chester in the 1994/95 PIAA District One championship game in Villanova. When Bryant waved a midfielder during the Aces’ first offensive possession, he shook his head as if to say that Chester couldn’t stop him.

Even at this age, he was high-spirited, fearless, and extremely competitive – three qualities that have helped him a lot during his 20-year career with the Lakers.

But Chester, with his constant pressure all over the place and his enormous depth, has worn him down on the way to a 77:50 victory.

Even though he was only 16 years old, he was simply referred to as Kobe. No surname required. The conversations were interrupted when he passed. His father, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, soon became more known for his son than for his NBA career, which included four seasons with the Sixers.

Man, I don’t even know where to start. I started playing ball because of KOBE after seeing the 2010 final. I had never seen a ball before and this final was the turning point in my life. I wanted to be like Kobe. I am just so FREAKING SAD !!!!

RIP LEGEND

– Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid), January 26, 2020

Bryant and Lower Merion defeated Chester in the district finals and won the state championship a year later.

Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident on Sunday morning at the age of 41, in which 13-year-old daughter Gianna was killed, ended his high school career as the top scorer in Southeastern PA with 2,883 points, surpassing legends like Wilt Chamberlain and Lionel Simmons.

He didn’t win immediately – or even started in his third season with the Lakers, who acquired him in a draft day deal after the Hornets made him number 13 overall – after jumping straight into the NBA. But he eventually won five championships, earned a pair of NBA finals MVPs, and played 15 all-star games.

Bryant had a love-hate relationship with Philadelphia fans who bored him every time he touched the ball during the Lakers’ annual trip to the Sixers.

The Philly believers really let Bryant do it during the three games here in the 2001 NBA final. Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and the rest of Phil Jackson’s team all won to secure the second of three titles in a row.

When Bryant won the All-Star Game MVP in Philadelphia in 2002, it was raining down on him as he held up his trophy.

It wasn’t until a game on December 1, 2015 at the Wells Fargo Center, just a few days after Bryant announced that his last season would be as a player, in which fans showed him how they really feel.

There are no words to express the pain. I’m going through this tragedy of losing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant. I love you and you will be missed. My condolences to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I am now sick pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1

– SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

After a long introduction, there was widespread applause and chants from “Ko-be, Ko-be”. The chants increased again at the end of the game and Bryant walked away from the field, waving and tapping his chest.

“You have me,” Bryant said that evening about the Philly fans. “I didn’t expect such a reaction. You can’t write the stuff. The amount of worship I have for this city means everything to me.”

Philly fans loved that Bryant wanted to keep the ball in balance with the game. He longed for the bright lights.

He did not shoot a particularly high percentage from the field (44.7%) or 3-point range (32.9%) during his career. What made Kobe Kobe do was not always winning, but he was always ready to take it.

Doc Rivers couldn’t stop the tears when he learned about Kobe’s tragedy.

pic.twitter.com/JRSimLVBtk

– LAKERFANATICS (@LAKERFANATICS) January 26, 2020

Bryant died the morning after current Laker LeBron James replaced him as the top 3 scorer in a game in South Philadelphia.

Bryant graciously praised James in his last tweet on Saturday night and said, “Go ahead with the game, @KingJames. I respect my brother very much. “

I’m thinking of the days of a promising 16-year-old 25 years ago and the superstar he became, and I don’t want to believe what happened.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

