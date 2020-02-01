advertisement

Kobe Bryant was already the best player in the country and chose former Shawnee player Joe Amari to become part of a beach ball classic that people are still talking about after 24 years

After seeing Lester Earl jump over a rack of basketballs and dive with thunderous applause, Lower Merion senior Kobe Bryant knew he had to do something special.

Bryant sat with his hands behind his back near the courtyard, then got up, went to the bench and brought three young men to the floor. One of them was Shawnee High School’s Joe Amari, wearing his Renegades basketball shorts and white t-shirt. Amari had just finished second in the 3-point Beach Ball Classic competition.

advertisement

Bryant originally positioned the trio in a straight line under the basket and then turned into a triangle formation, with Amari closest to the edge.

“He told me to lower my head,” said Amari on Saturday. “The last thing I wanted to do was get hurt.”

After a run, Bryant started within the foul line, cleared the three and threw the ball emphatically through the tire. The people at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center were crazy when Bryant’s Lower Merion teammates and others bullied him.

Although Bryant and Earl, who later played at LSU and Kansas and are the father of Villanova newcomer Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, were declared co-winners after becoming one during the Beach Ball Classic Dunk competition on December 30, 1995 had shown quite a show, Kobe was undoubtedly the breakout star.

Frameborder = “0” allow = “accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

Bryant, who became a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, cemented his status as the country’s top high school player at the prestigious 16-team tournament in which future NBA players such as Mike Bibby, Jermaine O’Neal and Jason participated Collier and Shawnee, who is now an assistant coach at Miami Heat.

“You’ve always heard of Kobe in high school and how good he was,” said Joe Kessler, who has had 688 wins in his 33 years as a Shawnee coach.

The Renegades and all other participants in the Beach Ball Classic had the pleasure of seeing this firsthand during these five days.

The 6-foot-6 Bryant played with an injured right thumb that was heavily taped and averaged 39 points in his three games, while Lower Merion won 2-1. He scored 43 points in the 18-27 shootout to witness 16 ricochets, and limited the 6-foot-11 necklace to 22 points at the other end in the 65-60 win against Ohio Central Catholic. Bryant’s 117 points are the second highest in the history of the event, behind only Bibby, who had 118 in his three games this year.

“Talk about a man among boys,” said Amari. “We were used to guys undoing layups. He would go backwards and stuff the ball. It was like “This is not normal.”

His call preceded him that conversations would stop when Kobe came over.

“Growing up over the bridge and being able to show greatness before the rest of the world knew about it was the coolest thing to see,” said Amari.

Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Southern California last Sunday.

As defending champion of the state of New Jersey and winner of the Beach Ball Classic, Shawnee competed in Myrtle Beach this year and lost in the semi-finals. The tournament organizers tried to win the country’s eight best teams and then usually invited eight other schools with elite talent like Bryant to the other round.

The previous year, Shawnee won the tournament with seniors Brian Earl, Brian Bouchard and juniors Allen, JR Gillern, who later worked as an assistant coach at Kessler at Shawnee, and Chris Zeisler. The Renegades gave Vince Carter’s possible Florida State Championship team the only season loss in the first round, defeated Tim Thomas and Paterson (New Jersey) Catholic in the semi-finals, and rolled past future Sixers Vonteego Cummings and Thomson (Georgia). 77-33 in the final.

Frameborder = “0” allow = “accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

When Shawnee’s Beach Ball debuted in 1992, a Shawnee team with older Dan Earl, second Brian Earl and newcomer Allen from Rasheed Wallace and Simon Gratz were hired to compete in another star-studded group.

“The Beach Ball Classic is the best Christmas tournament in the country,” said Kessler.

Amari, who scored 1,222 points during his career in Division III of the College of New Jersey and ranked fourth in assists in school history and seventh in three points, was one of the most memorable moments in the event’s 39-year history involved.

Although Amari had played against Bryant in the Sonny Hill League and scored 40 points in a head-to-head match against Kobe with 42 points, Amari is pretty sure that because of Amari’s proximity, Bryant only grabbed him for his last dunk. To say he’s okay would be an understatement.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

advertisement