The training calls help the injured Eagles and their figure against the Giants to be needed again on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA – Injuries to the three best recipients of the Eagles mean upgrading roles for guys like rookie J.J. Arecaga-Whiteside and former practice player Greg Ward.

Don’t forget Josh Perkins and Robert Davis.

Perkins and Davis, who together spent 19 weeks on the Birds training team earlier this season, were very impressed with the amount of time they got this month on a team with a playoff push.

Perkins contributed five catches – on five targets – for 37 yards, including a 13-yard completion by Carson Wentz in extra time defeating the Giants on December 9, while Davis received a reception for last week’s win over the Cowboys had six yards.

Perkins has had 74 offensive games in the last three games and Davis has played 45 snapshots in the past two weeks after receiving 33 snapshots in Washington last season.

With Pro Bowl and Zach Ertz, who paused for the final of the regular season on Sunday against the Giants (4:25 p.m. at Fox), and the receivers DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor, the Eagles again expect Perkins and Davis.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Davis after Friday’s practice. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do – play meaningful games.”

“It’s great to get out of there,” said Perkins with a smile. “I’ve been part of the training team since the beginning of the year. It was good for me and the others to be able to show all of my work (which paid off). “

Trainer Doug Pederson used the versatile 6-foot, 3,223-pound Perkins not only at the narrow end, but also as a slot and outdoor receiver. The 6-3, 210-pound Davis played outdoors in high school and during his record-breaking career at Georgia State, and has mostly lined up outside with the Eagles.

Perkins joined the league from Washington in 2016 unoccupied. He played with the Falcons for a year, got three passes for 42 yards, including a Matt Ryan touchdown over 26 yards, in eight games on the active squad, and then spent the 2017 season on Atlanta’s practice squad.

The Eagles signed Perkins in January 2018 and he played eight games before being put in an injured reserve with a knee injury. He returned to the 53 man squad this year after eleven weeks on the training team.

“Whatever you ask of me, I’m ready to go,” said Perkins.

Davis, who was selected in the sixth round of Washington in 2017, was on the training team for 12 weeks before being promoted to the 53-man team, although he didn’t stand for offensive moments on the field. After suffering a reserve injury from a knee injury in 2018, Davis played 33 games in three games with Washington earlier this season, getting a pass for 11 yards before giving up the October 1 chance here after eight Weeks in the training team.

“It’s a blessing,” said Davis. “I’ve always wanted to contribute to a team. Unfortunately, I didn’t really manage to do that from 2017 onwards. It feels good to be able to help a team achieve such victories.”

Both players are looking forward to Sunday, when an Eagles win would secure first place in NFC East and a home game the following week against the Seahawks or 49ers.

“You couldn’t ask for anything better,” said Perkins.

Perkins and Davis’s goal is to help the Eagles as much as possible this year and get a spot on one of the 32 NFL teams in 2020.

“It’s the NFL,” said Davis. “Personally, I’m just trying to take it every day. I don’t really look much into the future. “

Although the future is not guaranteed, Perkins and Davis remained optimistic and prepared when the opportunity they wanted was finally there.

“That’s what this league is about,” said Perkins. “You just have to stick with it every year and every week, because with one stroke you can play like I was.

“One of my teammates when I was a beginner told me I have to stay ready so I don’t have to get ready,” he said with a laugh.

It is safe to say that Perkins and Davis are more willing to stay.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

