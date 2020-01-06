advertisement

The 40-year-old QB relieved the injured Carson Wentz and played pretty well, but was emotional after he couldn’t get the birds past the Seahawks

PHILADELPHIA – Josh McCown has always wanted to play in the NFL postseason, but he didn’t want that to happen.

The 40-year-old McCown replaced franchise quarterback Carson Wentz 17: 9 against the Seahawks in Linc at the end of the first quarter of the NFC wildcard round.

advertisement

Wentz suffered a head injury from a direct collision with Seattle defender Jadeveon Clowney in the first game of the Eagles’ second offensive. Wentz stayed in the field for the rest of the property before entering the locker room.

McCown did a credible job, completing 18 out of 24 passes for 174 yards. He led the Eagles to three special stages, although all three ended in Jake Elliott Field Goals.

McCown spread the ball, but the lack of a reliable, deep threat allowed the Seahawks to focus their defense on the area within 20 yards of the diagonal line.

McCown has only been on a different team in the past 16 seasons, but hasn’t surrendered as Jake Delhomme’s replacement team for the 2008 Panthers’ home loss to the Cardinals.

This is one of the reasons why he got emotional on the way to the locker room and dropped to one knee with his head in his hands before his teammate Zach Ertz came over to comfort him.

“Only the finality of playoff football,” said McCown, “it just hurts if you don’t make it.”

In McCown’s second series, he prevailed in an 11-yard option run and met Dallas Goedert in the middle on the way to a 46-yard Elliott field goal for 17 yards.

McCown and the Eagles took the lead in the second half. Zach Ertz ended the first game with a close goal after 32 meters, but settled for a 26-yard Elliott field goal despite scoring the first goal. Aim at the 5 yard line. A penalty for delaying the game on the first failure did not help the birds.

The Eagles once again reached the red zone on their next possession, largely thanks to a 21-yard catch-and-run from Boston Scott and 14-yard degrees to recipients Greg Ward and Goedert. Elliott’s third field gate – this one from 38 meters – closed the gap at 17-9.

After the defense managed to stop Russell Wilson and the company, McCown brought the Eagles back to the Seattle area.

Josh McCown of the #Eagles about his emotional departure from the field: pic.twitter.com/6OpJBOg4ET

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) January 6, 2020

Instead of trying a fourth field goal to make it a 5-point game, coach Doug Pederson beat the Seahawks 4: 4 to get the result through a touchdown and subsequent 2-point conversion. Rookie back Miles Sanders threw a swing pass that was thrown slightly behind him, but he ran before securing the ball, leading to incompleteness.

“I have to make a better throw,” said McCown. “I just have to give him a better ball.”

After another defensive stop, McCown limped after hitting Goedert for 17 meters with a 4 1/2 minute lead. Two games later, when McCown tried a long pass, another trainer, Shelton Gibson, pulled a pass interference flag on Tre Flowers, the corner of Seattle.

But the Eagles couldn’t maintain the fourth and seventh place run at ten when Clowney fired McCown to turn her down. McCown probably should have just thrown the ball into the end zone because there was no chance of scoring a first down or TD by taking a sack.

“You feel like you’re abandoning people,” said McCown. “It’s a bad feeling.”

For his part, a Goedert with tears in McCown said well.

“I think Josh got in there and did an excellent job,” said Goedert. “I was really impressed, delighted and proud of his way of playing.”

It was the third season in a row in which the Eagles ended the season with their replacement quarterback. Nick Foles, now with the Jaguars, led the birds to victory in Super Bowl 52 and almost upset the Saints in the division round last year.

McCown and Ryan Fitzpatrick are the only two QBs in league history to throw at least one pass for eight different teams.

Irritated Dallas Goedert on #Eagles’ 17: 9 loss to the #Seahawks: pic.twitter.com/ba0p3whtqY

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) January 6, 2020

McCown started to cry as he talked about how his family has supported him from city to city during his 17-year career. He’s not sure if he will play again – he had already decided to retire when the Eagles called – but raved about how “I had the time of my life” in 2019.

“What an honor to be in this group,” he said. “I’ve followed this all my career. I’ve learned so much from so many people.”

He just wished he could have done a little more to add another week to the Eagles season.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

advertisement