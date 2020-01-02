advertisement

The 40-year-old backup QB is enjoying his 2019 season with the Birds very much

PHILADELPHIA – backup quarterback Josh McCown is the oldest eagle, but you’d never know if you watched him during a game.

Experience the middle of the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 34:17 win over the Giants who chose NFC East for the Eagles. Fourth and second in the Giants 39-yard line, where Philly led by 10 points, Cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc prevailed against New York and defeated Saquon Barkley.

advertisement

The first person to greet LeBlanc was 40-year-old McCown, who repeatedly hit LeBlanc on the shoulder pads, excitedly congratulated him, and clapped to the sidelines.

“If he hadn’t made it, I would have done it,” McCown joked on Wednesday.

One reason for McCown’s excitement was that he was only part of a playoff team in his first 16 NFL seasons. It happened 12 years ago with the Panthers, who won the NFC South with a 12-4 record. When they started QB, Jake Delhomme and Carolina earned a reunion in the first round, only to lose 33-13 to the Cardinals at home in the division round.

“It feels like – I don’t remember,” McCown said, shaking his head.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound McCown played for 9- for numerous other NFL teams who had chances of reaching the postseason if they went on a run, like the Eagles by winning their last four 7 to end, but couldn’t. He was also in a series of remodeling situations that made this experience so important to him.

“It was special to have that kind of season and go through the ups and downs and watch how the group trusts and believes in each other and leads the table,” said McCown. “(It is) something that you have been following and that you have wanted to see throughout your career. It is very humble to be part of it.”

#Eagles supports QB Josh McCown, who was only once in the playoffs in his first 17 # NFL seasons, about how special this is, especially if he doesn’t know when his career will end: pic.twitter.com/KQGxUEIJIl

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) January 1, 2020

And then here is the possibility that this could be McCown’s last season. In fact, McCown thought the Jets would be his swan song in 2018 just so the Eagles could call him Carson Wentz # 2. He took the chance.

Since his role on the field was limited to 15 offensive snapshots as an eagle, McCown tried to make a contribution as he can. He has worked with former recipients of practice groups such as Robert Davis and Deontay Burnett to strengthen their understanding of the game book and offensive concepts.

“I’ve been there before,” McCown said.

The young players really appreciate McCown when he shares his knowledge with them.

“He was a big help learning the pieces and all of these things,” said Davis, who was promoted by the training team on December 12th. “

#Eagles supports QB Josh McCown, an 18th-year professional, on what it means to win #NFC East: pic.twitter.com/jjOkgTuT7B

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) January 1, 2020

While McCown, alongside Ryan Fitzpatrick, is one of two QBs in NFL history throwing a pass for eight different teams (the Cardinals, Raiders, Panthers, Bears, Bucs, Browns, Jets, and Eagles), he has never had a snap of the season. He would prefer to stay that way, because unless the birds blow out the Seahawks in Sunday’s wildcard playoff game (4:40 in Linc), he won’t play unless Wentz makes Wentz’s postseason debut injured.

While McCown, who has thrown 17,731 yards in the regular season, is only a game away from the QB takeover, he was on the verge of playing Wide Receiver again when he defeated the Giants on December 9th. He offered to play the position when the Eagles, who only had two healthy widths, needed him there. In 2006, McCown had two catches on the receiver for the Lions vs the Patriots.

“I didn’t feel like I would ever repeat this role, especially at the age of 40,” said McCown. “Everyone has the eagle on their helmets – one for everyone and everyone for one. It’s always an attitude:” What can you do to help? “Fortunately … it didn’t have to happen.”

As for LeBlanc, he was not surprised to see McCown approaching him after LeBlanc’s key duel on Sunday.

No one in the world is as hype for Cre’von LeBlanc as Josh McCown 😂💚 pic.twitter.com/yfHLEqbfpw

– Thomas R. Petersen (@ thomasrp93), December 30, 2019

“Josh is such a guy,” LeBlanc said, smiling. “You need guys like that in a team. It is full of energy. When I made a piece, he was the first to come to me, like, “Yes, yes. I’m talking about that. “He jacked me up.”

For McCown, it’s just another part of a job he loves.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

advertisement