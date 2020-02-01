advertisement

The all-star center, which returns just 2 1/2 weeks after manual surgery, could help Brett Brown’s team become a top 3 seed in the east.

PHILADELPHIA – The 76s went 6-3, with Joel Embiid going broke from a ligament tear in his left ring finger, including victories over Celtics and Thunder.

Since Embiid, the Sixers’ all-star center, was absent and affected the game at both ends of the floor, the team’s success was unlikely to continue.

Only three weeks and one day after the Oklahoma City injury and only two and a half weeks after the operation, Embiid was able to return to the lineup.

No. 1, he provided the Sixers with a noticeable boost when he knocked down the shuffling Warriors 115-104 on Tuesday night and contributed 24 points for 9v13 shooting to get 10 rebounds in 26 minutes. He was wearing a splint to protect the finger as much as possible.

“Only his presence, size, ability to find ways to goal (helped us),” said Sixers coach Brett Brown. “It was pretty impressive for his first second leg.”

As number 2, he honored Idol Kobe Bryant with Bryant’s number 24 after Sixer’s Hall of Famer Bobby Jones allowed Embiid to wear Jones’ shirt in Philadelphia’s first game after Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in Philadelphia were a helicopter crash on Sunday in Southern California.

“I watched the 2010 NBA final – Lakers vs. Celtics – that was the turning point in my life,” said Embiid from Cameroon. “After watching it, I just wanted to be like him. I just wanted to play basketball.”

No. 3 – and most important of all – Brown and the Sixers have two and a half months to advance in the Eastern Conference standings and learn how best to play together before starting the NBA playoffs in mid-April.

“I want to take the All Star break at a location other than number 6,” Embiid said afterwards. “That’s why I played (so soon).”

The win over Golden State put the 31-17 Sixers in fifth place in Wednesday’s games, with a challenging game on deck. But they were only 2 1/2 games behind the No. 2 Raptors in the United East.

After visiting the Hawks on Thursday evening, which had the worst record of the conference between 12 p.m. and 36 p.m., the Sixers meet three of the four best teams at the conference – the Celtics (Saturday), Heat (Monday) and the NBA bosses (UNITED STATES). next Thursday).

“We have a hard time ahead of us,” said Embiid. “We have a few big games.”

Big Man Al Horford will miss the Thursday competition in Atlanta for preventive reasons due to a painful left knee.

In order to increase the chances of a deep playoff run, the Sixers have to move up to second place, which would mean a home advantage in the first two rounds. It won’t be easy, but the availability of Embiid significantly increases the chances.

Embiid fully participated in the Sixers exercises on Fridays and Mondays and received medical approval immediately before the Warriors game.

Embiid’s injury usually lasts between four and eight weeks, but he was determined to play.

“Of course I came back earlier than I should, but I felt good,” said Embiid. “Everyone is different. I recovered quickly and am back for this long, hard stretch.”

While Embiid’s conditioning isn’t where it needs to be, he has time to get there.

Seven games stand between the Sixers and the All-Star break. The actual selection game at this time is the Bucks, which will be at home 22-2 on February 6 (just like Philly).

Embiid is by far the best Sixers player in the fight with MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee (season 2018/19). As the main defender, Embiid Antetokounmpo limited to 18 points in 8-on-27 shooting. And Embiid managed to spot without Antetokounmpo, who only tried four free throws, which was 6.2% below his season average.

For the third time in a row, Embiid has been chosen to star in the NBA All-Star Game, which takes place in Chicago on February 16. It’s a weekend he’s always looking forward to.

After the break, there are only 27 games left in regular time. If everything goes well, Embiid could start the post-season healthy again for the first time in his career. It must be when the Sixers plan to qualify for the conference championship, as Embiid and Ben Simmons will decide what happens more than anyone else.

“(Tuesday) I thought I was okay,” said Embiid. “I can do a much better job, but it was nice to see. I will get better.”

The Sixers count on it.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

