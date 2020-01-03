advertisement

The former Seneca star, who is the leader in wrestling victories of all time in Burlington County, has set a 14-5 record as a Lions sophomore

Joe Manchio’s high school wrestling resume practically shines.

In wrestling in Seneca, Manchio scored 169 victories in Burlington County and South Jersey, while losing only seven games. He was a three-time state placement winner, won the 106-pound New Jersey title during a 42-0 second-year season, finished third in a 45-1 senior win with 120 pounds, and secured four districts and four regional titles.

However, when he started his college career in Columbia in 2018/19, few of his opponents knew about his past successes and many of them were winners even during their high school years.

“When I got here, it hit a kind of wall,” said Manchio during a phone call on Thursday. “It’s a whole new game once you get to college. It was pretty difficult. Everyone is good enough to be here.”

Manchio quickly realized that every match would be “a fight” and adjusted the best that he could.

Manchio was 20-15 at 125 pounds as a freshman, underlined by fifth place at the EIWA championships, where he won three games in a row. He also won a title at the Mat Town Open.

Manchio learned a lot along the way and figured out what he needed to do to become a better wrestler. He increased his strength, worked on his thinking and discipline and refined all of his skills.

After a 1-2 win at the 57th Midlands Open near Chicago on Sunday with a defeat of one or two points, Manchio is 14: 5 this season. His most impressive win in the second year is a 6-3 decision About the then No. 14-year-old Gabe Townsell met outdoors in Stanford. He also defeated Hunter Graf of Arizona, who has a 13-3 record, with an 8-0 decision at the Patriot Open.

“I can see the difference everywhere, honestly,” said Manchio. “It’s a really good feeling to see how I’m getting better in games. The process works. … It’s worth hitting people I lost against last year.”

Townsell is an example. He defeated Manchio 9-7 at the Princeton Open last season.

With 163 career victories, Seneca’s Joe Manchio is the most successful wrestler in Burlington County and South Jersey history. #BCTsports pic.twitter.com/fTkdzAc8ud

Colombia’s coach Zach Tanelli loved how Manchio approached the games from the start.

“Many high school wrestlers are up to date with the results,” said Tanelli. “For Joe, all he wanted was to get to college level and prove it there. This is a rare quality that I and the other coaches immediately fell in love with. When we first got it, we knew we had a special child in our hands. “

Tanelli and the Lions staff are amazed at Manchio’s competitiveness, which is why they nicknamed him “The Junkyard Dog”.

“When the pressure subsides, Joe really improves his game,” said Tanelli. “We know that we will always support Joe as best we can.”

Manchio plans to focus on sustainable development in Columbia to find more efficient ways to help the environment through technological innovation, etc. He grew up in the Pine Barrens and has always enjoyed being outside.

When asked what he wanted to do with his Ivy League degree in the long term, Manchio laughed and replied: “I would like to know that too.”

He is not sure whether he would prefer to be in the research area or on the board of a national park to make political decisions. There is still time for him to find out.

Manchio believes that he benefits from the comprehensive Columbia experience, which he classifies as “hard on the mat and off the mat”.

“It helps me to stay disciplined as a person, not just a wrestler,” said Manchio.

As for his wrestling goals, he wants to be more consistent and continue to use what he does in the wrestling room and use it during matches.

Manchio seems to be doing this, as his three pins in 19 games in the second year prove after three in 35 games in the past year.

“Pretty much every one of my games (rated as a newbie with a point or two),” said Manchio. “This year is different. I’m starting to distance myself from people I should distance myself from and hang around with people who should blow me away. “

And it will only get better.

