Former Cinnaminson coach and Rector of Evesham has four former county wrestlers in his first year at Division II Davis & Elkins College

Jerry Boland wanted to be a college wrestling coach and was looking for a challenge.

He accomplished both by starting a program at Division II Davis & Elkins College this season.

Boland was hired on November 26, 2018 and started recruiting at night while still working as a school principal at Beeler in the Evesham school district during the day.

The former Cinnaminson head coach, club coach and wrestling official from New Jersey brought four wrestlers from Burlington County to Elkins, West Virginia.

“I received it in a similar but different way,” said Boland in a phone call. “I was looking for a certain type of child and I have connections in Burlington County. They weren’t the only Burlington County people I followed – they were the ones I got. It’s cool that they ended up here. It’s fun to see how South Jersey wrestling develops in West Virginia. “

Burlington community freshmen Craig Cook, CJ Thompson (Maple Shade), Joseph JoJo Wilson (Pemberton), and Junior Anthony Pencook, a Cinnaminson graduate who graduated from Rowan College in Gloucester County, give Boland more wrestlers from the community than West Virginia (three). A total of 10 of the 17 participants come from Jersey.

“It’s definitely a big change from New Jersey to West Virginia,” said Thompson. “We were all friends from the start. We are all the same, but different. “

Boland landed the four in different ways.

He contacted Maple Shade coach Mike Berger about Thompson, who he believed had “much untapped potential” after Thompson’s high school career, which was injured. Boland trained Pencook’s older brother Justin at Cinnaminson and knew Wilson’s trainer Jerry Hewitt.

Some of them already knew each other. For example, Wilson Thompson, who is involved with Davis & Elkins, called “a big reason” why he did this.

It’s time to leave! Davis & Elkins are teaming up against Alderson Broaddus this afternoon for the first event of the wrestling program.

🏟️ | Rex Pyles Arena – 2:00 p.m.

📹 | https://t.co/OXFaiSl4hb

PREVIEW ➡️ https://t.co/zAf8XHNWZh pic.twitter.com/MOW4IWZ3to

– SenatorNation (@SenatorNation) November 1, 2019

Cook’s recruitment story is interesting.

Cook, a three-time qualifier from the US state township with a career record of 141 to 24 years, did not respond to an Instagram message from Boland at the end of the regular season.

When Cook stepped on the scales in districts, Boland was present as an official. He said, “Will you ever come back to me?” Cook replied, “Oh yes, coach. We’re sorry.”

“It didn’t sound like he was really interested at the time,” said Boland.

“I decided to stay closer to home,” Cook said earlier this week. “I should have returned to him.”

Cook spoke to his parents in the United States and decided to visit Davis & Elkins.

“I liked the campus and what Trainer Boland had to offer,” said Cook. “I signed right there.”

Cook’s 20-6 record is the best of the senators. Thompson is 11-9, Pencook 4-4 and Wilson 5-7.

Davis & Elkins Athletics has announced wrestling as the 24th university sports offering at D&E and the hiring of Jerry Boland as the program’s first head coach. Please join us in welcoming Jerry Boland to the # SenatorNation family! #DEfendTheHills #DEvelopingExcellence pic.twitter.com/SzE2ocrwQa

– SenatorNation (@SenatorNation) November 26, 2018

The competitive Boland is used to winning. He was a four-time state qualifier at Camden Catholic who attended high school from 128-15-4. He was a two-time NCAA qualifier at Lycoming College, where he won 98 career victories. He also set a combined record of 144:38 in seven seasons as head coach at Cinnaminson and Camden Catholic.

However, this year he had to ease his expectations somewhat. One reason for this is that there are usually seven freshmen in the 10 weight classes on the roster. And then there are other first-year adjustments, like Wilson, a natural 165-pounder who climbs two weight categories to crack the lineup at 184.

“It is definitely a bigger challenge,” said Wilson. “But since I was little, my father said,” Weight doesn’t matter. The moves are working. “

And the senators work too. Boland ensures that.

“We are young,” said Boland. “We have to see it that way. But you have to grind every day and try to take the opportunity. “

The senators are 4-4 in double matches, starting with a 36-12 win at Alderson Broaddus on November 1st. They won the five teams Alderson Broaddus Invitational, with Cook (£ 133) and Thompson (149) among these championships.

Last Saturday Davis & Elkins competed against numerous Division I schools at the Shorty Hitchcock Open in Millersville and will compete against two nationally ranked schools at the Kutztown Duals this Saturday.

“Jerry made a leap to pursue his real passion and I give him credit for it,” said Rider coach John Hangey, a Pennsylvania state champion for Quakertown and a good friend of Boland, who helped him get the job.

“It’s not easy to take in your whole family (Mrs. Michelle and four sons) and start over, but he did and he will be successful – just like him, he was successful wherever he trained. The children in this program are lucky enough to have him as a coach and mentor in their wrestling careers and in their lives. “

If Davis & Elkins remains on its current path and Boland continues to hire top-class talent, some of whom will no doubt come from Burlington, his program should continue to advance.

“I think in the next couple of years we will be a division II powerhouse,” said Pencook, a junior college national qualifier last year.

Boland and his county contingent can’t wait.

