The confident fourth-year Eagles pro has recovered from an ankle injury and is ready to play the Seahawks cornerback on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA – When Jalen Mills was kicked out of the field against the Cowboys during the Eagles’ win on December 22nd, it looked like he’d suffered a second injury at the end of the season.

After the regular season finale against the Giants with ankle problems, Mills is expected to start playoff against the Seahawks (4:40 am at NBC) in Linc on Sunday.

Though he hated missing the 34:17 win over New York, Mills realized that this would increase the chances that he would be back for the postseason. Besides, he wasn’t ready.

Mills informed reporters on Wednesday that he would be back, and was then a full participant during training on Thursday and Friday.

“The coaching team and training team did a really good job since they didn’t try to kick me out last week. They have faith in the guys who were out there doing their job, which they did,” said Mills ,

Ronald Darby is out after a hip injury and the Eagles need Mills, arguably the best man-to-man defender at secondary school. Rasul Douglas will likely take most of the snapshots in the other corner and Avonte Maddox is the leading candidate playing on the slot.

“You get someone who is confident that he has played many snapshots in this league in this league, experienced and played many games for us,” said Rodney McLeod, veteran safety, after training on Friday. “Every time you put such a guy back in the group, you only get better.”

With his green hair and aggressive posture on the field, Mills takes risks that sometimes lead to big games. He and Darby were repeatedly hit on deep balls in the disappointing road loss against the Dolphins on December 1.

The key to Mills, who occasionally bites in double moves and other good turns, is not allowing a bad decision or game to be allowed. In other words, scroll quickly.

“You can have a perfect cover and it can make a great catch and you could hit and it makes a great catch,” said Mills. “You have to have the next play mentality and you just have to be a dog.”

The fact that Mills suffered a foot injury in a game in October 2018 in London that resulted in him being paused for almost a calendar year – the last eight games of the previous season and the first six competitions out of 19 – underlined Mill’s determination to play on Sunday.

“It was a must,” he said.

During his season 7 debut against the Cowboys, when he caught, Mills noticed that his muscles were getting tired faster than usual. Since he missed last week, he knows that he has to stretch a little and make sure that he relaxes properly.

Trust was never a problem for Mills, which is important because cornerback is not a position for the faint of heart. Typically, you try to prevent a recipient who knows where to go from catching an ID.

“He plays with a lot of loot,” said McLeod. “It’ll be good to see him out there, man. He missed last year’s playoffs. He’s hungry. I saw it with intensity this week.”

Mills, who emerged from the LSU in round seven in 2016, has started every game in which he has played in the past three seasons. That Mills was on the field with all 206 defensive snaps during the 2017 Super Bowl run is a pretty good indication of what defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz thinks of him.

Mills and the Defense of the Eagles are aware of the challenge that Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson faces because he is able to get games to overtake and run. Mills had defended seven duels and two passes and released the Birds six times against the Seahawks on November 24 in South Philadelphia.

“He is one of the MVP’s two best players for the league,” said Mills. “(Wilson crawls to extend the games) makes it very difficult.”

Mills is looking forward to the opportunity.

“It’s the playoffs,” said Mills. “All hands are on deck. I go out and play for my boys.”

There is nowhere where he would rather be.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

