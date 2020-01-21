advertisement

The graduation in Central Bucks South closes with the Division II School’s 3-point record and has exceeded 1,000 points despite a painful leg disease that required two operations

In March 2016, Jordan Vitelli was a senior executive at Central Bucks South, studying nursing at Penn State. She had deposited a deposit, selected her roommate, and decided on a meal plan.

But Vitelli couldn’t let go of basketball and wrote an email to Jackie Hartzell, the coach of the University of Science. Vitelli visited the Philadelphia campus a week later and became involved in Department II a week later.

“I thought we would get a shooter and that’s it,” said Hartzell. “We have so much more.”

While Vitelli is a good all-round player on the verge of breaking the American women’s basketball record for 3-pointers in her career – she started Tuesday with 240 points, seven points behind Jessica Sylvesters 247 from 2011-15 one of Vitelli’s most impressive aspects is that due to a rare condition called popliteal artery pinching syndrome, where the main artery is pinched behind the knee and blood flow to the lower leg and foot is hampered, everything has been kept to a minimum.

This was followed by two surgeries in 2016 and ’17 for Compartment Syndrome, originally thought to be by doctors, a disease that occurs when muscle pressure increases to a dangerous level and blood flow decreases, preventing food from being taken and reach oxygen nerves and muscle cells.

The bottom line is Vitelli tends to tire quickly, especially when the pace of play is brisk.

“It’s pretty consistent,” said Vitelli. “Whenever I run fast or long (I really feel it).”

Hartzell also limits Vitelli’s participation in training to keep them as fresh as possible for games.

Today marks exactly ONE MONTH until the 2017/18 season @usciences Athletics 😅 What could be nicer than celebrating with @USciencesWBB 3️⃣-point sniper Jordan Vitelli, who took first place in the last season with 76 3-points the history of the program has evidenced 👌 🏻 # GoDevils pic.twitter.com/bDHjQRASHJ

– Devils Athletics (@USciencesDevils), July 25, 2018

“It is very special,” said Hartzell. “She has had a tremendous impact on our team in the past four years. She is better than ever and a vocal leader that is respected by her teammates.

“Above all, she sets a good example. She gives everything she has. She plays with pain every time and plays so hard that you would never know how she was doing. It is as hard as it comes. She takes charges and throws her body around. It is really incredible. “

Vitelli wanted to play college basketball all the time, but didn’t know if she could because of her condition. She showed that she can still be a real factor on the floor.

Vitelli has an average career high of 25.6 minutes as a senior for the U.S. sciences. She is second in the team in the standings (14.6 points), the Devils’ leading rebound as a 5-foot-6 guard and an 87.6% defender of the foul-line career.

Vitelli named the Central Athletic Collegiate Conference all-tournament team a junior in year two and two because he helped US scientists win the conference championship. She also set a school record for one season by scoring 76 3-point points in 2017-18.

Vitelli wears many hats for the devil, but she is not a person with numbers. She didn’t know she was nearing the 3-point record in US science, which is not the first time that something like this has happened.

“My father (Joe is) a tall, tall stat guy,” said Vitelli. “He came to talk to me about how many points I was away from 1,000 points (which she surpassed earlier this season). I said, “Dad, keep up to date, but I don’t want to know.”

After graduating in May, Vitelli was inducted into the physician assistant program at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine to earn a master’s degree. She studied biomedicine at USciences and has a GPA of 3.87. She was on the list of deans in each of her seven semesters, highlighted by a 4.0.

A successful week leads to a place on the final @ CACC01 Honor List of 2019 for Jordan Vitelli #DevilsPride pic.twitter.com/ow7vslqO08 from @ USciencesWBB

– Devils Athletics (@USciencesDevils) December 23, 2019

All five Devils starters, who are 15-3 and number 24 in Division II nationwide, played at Bucks-Mont High Schools. Three North Penn graduates – junior top scorer Irisa Ye, junior Jess Huber and senior Mikaela Giuliani – join Brigit Coleman, who studied at the Gwynedd-Mercy Academy, and Vitelli.

The seniors already have the most victories in school history. They have recorded 102 wins, including a school record of 30 in the past two seasons to beat the old record of 98.

“I’m more than happy with my decision to go into science and play,” said Vitelli. “It is a great academic school and prepares me for the next steps with the graduate school. I could not have been happier than having Jackie as my coach, understanding my problem and completing it as the best class.”

Hartzell thinks she’s pretty happy too.

“It is frankly difficult to put into words what Jordan has meant in the past four years,” said Hartzell. “As a great player, she is an even better person. I am very grateful that she came to our school and that I was able to coach her.”

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

