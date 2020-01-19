advertisement

After the team refused to take advantage of their third year option, the Turkish security guard signed for less and shows that he can be a reliable scorer

Anyone who predicted that Furkan Korkmaz, who apparently was undesirable at the beginning of summer, would be the top scorer of the 76s in mid-2019-20 deserves a prize.

Returning Reserves Mike Scott or James Ennis would have made a lot more sense than Korkmaz for several reasons.

After the Sixers rejected Korkmaz’s $ 2 million option for the third year in October 2018, he seemed destined to return home to play in Turkey and sign a two-year contract in July, with only the first one Season is at least $ 1.6 million).

Given Brett Brown’s focus on the defense, the offensive Korkmaz found it difficult to break the regular rotation of the coach. The bank’s lack of perimeter shooters at the Sixers convinced Brown, however, to give 22-year-old Korkmaz a chance to “develop a bomber,” as Brown put it.

And Korkmaz is becoming increasingly important as the season progresses, especially when star center Joel Embiid has been out indefinitely due to a broken ligament in his left ring finger.

Korkmaz scored a total of 56 points in the last three Sixers victories between 28 and 16 – most in three consecutive games of his professional career. Perhaps more impressive is that it hit 12 out of 22 3-pointers (54.5%) during this time.

Korkmaz scored nine of his 15 points in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s home win between 117 and 106 against the Nets. In the third phase of the 100: 89 victory on Friday evening against the guest bulls, 14 of his 24 points were added, he knocked down 6 out of 9 3-pointers – and had 17 points in the 90-87 street victory on Saturday evening over the Knicks.

“Finally, in my third year, I can say that I found my role in the team,” said Korkmaz.

Korkmaz has registered all three of his 20-point games this season. A shot from the 3-point range of 39.1% averaged 8.7 points, while playing in 43 of 44 possible games.

“When he comes in and finds the rim and makes 3’s, it’s really fun,” said Brown.

The 6-foot-7-Korkmaz believes that his familiarity with his teammates and coaches is a factor in his improvement in his third year.

“I have better relationships with my teammates, my coaches and the organization every day,” said Korkmaz. “I think that gives me more confidence on the pitch.”

#Sixers’ Furkan Korkmaz, who played a regular role in his third #NBA season: pic.twitter.com/ry5y1kOUES

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) January 16, 2020

He also has a good relationship with all-star point guard Ben Simmons, who tends to find him on the 3-point line when the two are on the floor together.

“Every time I play with Ben, I know he’ll be looking for assistants,” said Korkmaz. “When I come into play, I know that he’ll be looking for me and I’m just out there trying to score. I’m just trying to take advantage of him.”

While the Sixers will undoubtedly try to improve their bank until the close on February 6, Korkmaz has made a strong case for staying in Brown’s rotation.

On the other hand, Korkmaz is not as effective on the defensive, despite pulling an offensive foul against Chicago top scorer Zach LaVine on Friday in the fourth quarter.

When he’s in the game, the Sixers don’t usually switch screens to keep him close to his husband, rather than causing a mismatch, such as when his job was to do it on January 13th against brisk Thunder Point Guard Dennis Schroder to stay .

“I think what is a little underestimated is that his defense has improved dramatically at times,” said Brown.

Korkmaz played in his first year in Turkey after the Sixers moved him to 26th in 2016. He then spent much of his NBA season with Delaware in the G League. Last year, Korkmaz scored an average of 5.8 points and a three-shot of 32.6% in 48 games before tearing his meniscus in February.

Korkmaz was particularly effective at home, shooting 44.8% from a distance. On the way it is 33.3%, although the performance on Saturday in Madison Square Garden was certainly encouraging.

The Sixers visit the networks on Monday afternoon.

“I think he has a damn good season,” said Brown. “He came back from a very unlikely path to this team, which plays quite a role for us.”

So much so that it’s hard to imagine the Sixers not going to take advantage of his option this time – for $ 1.8 million next season.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

