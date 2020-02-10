advertisement

The experienced Big Man has to fight alongside Joel Embiid as a starter and could have lower chances in the second session

CAMDEN – Brett Brown’s decision-making process is about helping the 76ers and their individual players.

Given the course of the season and the opponents of the Sixers on Tuesday night, it is not surprising that Brown tries to throw Al Horford off the bench against the Clippers.

The way Doc Rivers likes to grow small with three guards and the recently acquired Marcus Morris in power is not an ideal matchup for Horford.

The Sixers also have a plethora of wings from trading with Glenn Robinson III and Alex Burks last Thursday and would benefit if more of them landed on the floor.

Horford struggled particularly in the offensive when he faced Joel Embiid at the top of the star center this season, and the move makes sense.

“(Tuesday) night there is a problem with small balls that we have to compete with immediately,” Brown said in a one-on-one interview after training on Monday. “Your position (the idea of ​​getting Horford off the bank) is fair and maybe current.”

Embiid and Horford are natural centers and most effective in the lower post. However, when they work together, one of them – generally Horford – plays on the top post or on the 3-point line.

34-year-old Horford was inconsistent. For the first time in his career as an NBA in 835 games, he was goalless on Sunday evening in the 118-11 win against the Bulls. At his 49th start of the season, he missed all six field goal attempts.

The numbers show the difference between Horford a year ago when he mainly played with the Celtics and this season as a sixer.

Horford’s field goal percentage has dropped from 55.3 to 43.8, with his 2-point attempts dropping from 58.6 to 50.3% and his rating dropping from 13.6 to 12.1 points, though in 2019 -20 played 1.9 more minutes.

In addition to Embiid, the highly regarded Horford, a five-time all-star selection, plays with more long 2-pointers and fewer 10-footers, which leads to the drop-off.

“We all understand he’s Al Horford,” said Brown. “Neither of us should understand what he’s capable of, and I have to help him.”

Horford hasn’t been off the bench since his 2007/08 rookie season with the Hawks when he played 77 of 81 games.

Yes, the Sixers didn’t pay him a guaranteed $ 97 million over four years as a banker during his first season on the team, but if that’s best for the group, Brown should do it.

The Sixers are 33-21 and fifth in the Eastern Conference, which is disappointing given their high expectations. After the encounter with LA, the All-Star break follows, followed by the last 27 games of the season.

The sixers have to advance to the second seed to increase their chances of the conference finale – probably against the goats. On Monday evening they were 6 1/2 games behind the No. 2 Raptors in the east. That seems like a pretty steep climb, but the Sixers have to strive aggressively.

Rookie Matisse Thybulle would likely take Horford’s place due to his defensive skills and would allow Furkan Korkmaz, who was just 30 points in a row, to continue to leave the bench.

Tobias Harris would switch from a small striker to a strong striker alongside Embiid, which is his best position.

As for Horford, a reserve role where he plays more minutes without an embiid and brings more opportunities near the basket might make him the player the Sixers need again.

Instead of a smaller player replacing Embiid in the middle of the first quarter, as Brown usually does, Horford could stand up for Embiid at this point.

On the whole, Horford could still compete against larger teams like the Heat if the matchups prove beneficial. It would still be an important part of Brown’s rotation.

“It’s all on the table,” said Brown. “This is the most honest thing I can be. It will work the way it works, but I understand – and you, too, how it seems.”

