Brett Brown’s team needs to consider distances and other issues to increase the chances of success after the season

PHILADELPHIA – After a disappointing 0: 4 holiday, the 76ers showed some reasons to be encouraged on Monday evening in their 120: 113 victory over the Thunder.

At the top of the list were 50 percent of the 3-point attempts (13 for 26), and 31 assists were distributed while only 10 sales were made. In addition, for the first time since their previous victory, all five starters achieved a double-digit result – a win on Christmas Day from 121 to 109 against the NBA bosses five games earlier.

The 24-14 Sixers are on pace for 52 wins. On the way to the home game on Thursday evening with the leading Celtics of the Atlantic division and three games before the middle of the season, the question is whether the problems of the Sixers are currently being resolved or will remain for the rest of the year.

Coach Brett Brown was concerned with things like the style of play, Joel Embiid / Al Horford’s offensive tandem, half-field distance and 3-point shooting.

After favoring a freeflowing, motion-offensive approach in his first six seasons with the Sixers, the analyzes show that he was more successful with Brown sets in 2019-20. So Brown called plays.

“I have to stamp my foot and call a piece,” said Brown. “I don’t like it, but I have to do it.”

#Sixers Josh Richardson (team high 23 points) on his aggressive offensive approach: pic.twitter.com/tSQPeBj5Lk

When asked what he thinks of a crime, Embiid replied: “According to the numbers, we are better because he goes to the theater halfway each time. From time to time I feel like we are disorganized and the fact that I think he does it. “

Embiid may not be available compared to Boston because the left ring finger has shifted.

Still, Simmons is most effective at pushing the ball on every occasion. All-star colleague Embiid, meanwhile, is better suited to a more deliberate offense.

For all five starters who are able to score in the low post, the right distance is a constant concern. And Brown wants the Sixers to look more actively for 3-point shots, even though JJ Redick no longer has a perimeter threat.

“We definitely have to hunt 3’s more than we are now,” said Brown. “I think the 3-point shot is not always that we have to do more – we have to do more.”

#Sixers C Joel Embiid on the dislocation of his finger: pic.twitter.com/tdfmykECyX

Brown is primarily looking for Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris and Horford to shoot more 3’s.

Harris beat the Thunder 3: 6 against 4, while Richardson scored 2: 4 and 23: 1 against 2 against Horford from the city center.

Interestingly, Simmons has only tried a 3-pointer in the last 15 games – and that was a desperate shot at the buzzer – since Brown announced that Simmons should take “at least one” per game.

When asked about it on Monday, Brown said, “Apparently I failed. It’s something we all think about. This is one of those things that will never go away. The attention that has received this is remarkable, but I think I helped fuel it up. I have it. I have to help him find that. And above all, he has to help himself. “

I still say 3-pointers shouldn’t be the focus of Simmons. Instead, worry more about attacking the rim instead of doing without short shots – such as the hang-up he avoided when he sent a midfielder to Horford on Monday in the second quarter – and the open 10- to 12-o’clock -Foot runner that he can get at any time.

The 33-year-old Horford fought with an average of 6.5 points during the four-game race and 34 (32.4 percent) during this period with 11 points. But he showed signs of life with 13 points in 6-on-10 shooting against Oklahoma City. Still, due to matchups, Brown may find it difficult to play Horford late alongside Embiid, since both are natural centers.

Brett Brown on whether Al Horford plays late in # Sixers games or not: pic.twitter.com/La7o8q9e7M

The Sixers are excellent 17-2 at the Wells Fargo Center and have beaten clubs like Boston, Miami, Milwaukee, Denver and Utah. But a 7-12 road mark with losses for the Magic, Suns and Wizards among 500 clubs has to change.

If the Sixers striving for the NBA finals don’t finish with a winning record, they are unlikely to have a home advantage in the second round of playoffs, which isn’t ideal.

“It’s just about putting everything together at the right time,” said Simmons. “When we lose games that we shouldn’t lose, we are obviously frustrated, but we know we can keep up with the best teams.”

There is still time to do this, but Brown and the Sixers need to find permanent solutions to these problems as soon as possible for this to happen.

