Since the young Wildcats are neither senior nor senior in the fifth year of regular rotation, they rely on Archbishop Wood Grad Collin Gillespie and Saddiq Bey as their top scorers

PHILADELPHIA – Villanova wins and keeps on learning.

While the Wildcats posted rivals Georgetown from the Middle East between 80 and 66 at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday afternoon, coach Jay Wright’s team is still under construction.

Wright’s biggest concern may be consistency. This is not a big surprise when you consider that Wright’s regular turnout is neither senior nor junior in the fourth year. The last time this happened was in the 2011/12 season, which was Wright’s only losing season since 2002/03.

Wright starts with two juniors (Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels, Archbishop Wood graduate), two juniors (Cole Swider and Saddiq Bey) and newcomer Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Newcomer Justin Moore and second Brandon Slater are the only ones who take more than eight minutes on average.

“I think we’ve grown a lot since the beginning of the year,” said Gillespie after winning Saturday. “We all know that we have a lot more room to grow. I think the more we play with each other, the better we get. “

Five players average two digits, led by Bey (15 points) and Gillespie (14.7). These two are counted to make the leap from supporting offensive players to outstanding goal scorers. Last season, fifth year seniors Phil Booth and Eric Paschall took on these tasks.

Gillespie also switched from shooting to primary ball handlers a year ago. These are a lot of important changes.

“The roles that these two (Bey and Gillespie) are in, you have to learn how to do that,” Wright said. “But Paschall and Booth are dealing with other great players because juniors (if they) still have to be players at times. These two guys didn’t have to and they don’t do it with older great players. It’s a lot harder. “

Three-point shooting was a fight for Nova, who in the six games leading up to Saturday (five of which won) had only 25.4 percent (47 against 185) of their chances from the city center. The Wildcats were much more effective than the Hoyas and converted 15 out of 29 3s.

Perhaps the 64:59 win on Tuesday night at Creighton can serve as a springboard for the Wildcats. Although Villanova defeated-No. 1 Kansas 56-55 on December 21st in South Philadelphia, defeating the Bluejays could be more significant.

Creighton had won 15 times in a row at home, while Nova had lost six times in a row on the road, including a 71-60 drubbing by Marquette on January 4, in which Wright said the Wildcats “looked like a team with the 10th . Place.”

Wright’s squad managed to defend against Creighton with some modern baskets, especially against Gillespie (24 points high).

The defense only clicked in the second half on Saturday, but Bey took care of the offensive from the start. He had a career best 33 points and made 8 out of 10 3 points. Bey had 33 points when he shot 5 to 19 against 3 in the last four games.

We’ll see who shows the way against DePaul on Tuesday evening.

Wright, a 1979 Council Rock graduate, is on an incredible escape in Villanova. The Wildcats have won two of the last four NCAA championships, in addition to the last three Big East tournaments. Wright was also voted AP College basketball coach of the decade, winning 269 games in the 2010s.

However, this year’s team presents Wright with some unique challenges. He realizes that it could be one of those seasons when there are some highs and lows.

“We were spoiled here,” said Wright. “We had really good teams. We know what that is. And we know how far we are from being there.… It takes a lot of time and work to get there.

“A season is a crazy journey. We’re not big teams this year (Big East), but we have a great plus. We have a lot of potential, a lot of good young people.”

Wright doesn’t know where his team will be at the Big East Tournament and the NCAAs, but he’s excited to see where this journey will take his team.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

