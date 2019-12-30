advertisement

Secure NFC East and a place in the playoffs with a brave win over the Giants, despite demanding numerous key roles

EAST RUTHERFORD – A pessimist might say the Eagles won a division that ended the regular season with a combined 24-40 record, which is by far the worst in the league.

While this may be true, Doug Pederson’s team won the fourth straight in a row with Sunday’s 34:17 win at the MetLife Stadium against the Giants to secure the NFC East title. Next weekend, a playoff game against the losers of the late Sunday game between the 49ers and Seahawks will be played at Linc.

It’s a legitimate question who the 9-7 Eagles from their MASH unit have a roster at their disposal, but that’s something to worry about on another day.

The fact that they managed to defeat a team with four victories like the Giants was impressive.

“It was really cute,” said Fletcher Cox. “We have people going down every time. If it happens, it will only bring this team so much closer. … If boys get chances, use them. “

To say that the Eagles had no offensive playmakers was an understatement.

The Eagles were already among the top three recipients (DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor) and came into play with Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz (broken ribs). They relied on rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, former practice players Greg Ward, Josh Perkins, Robert Davis and Deontay Burnett, as well as Richard Rodgers, who was knocked out on Tuesday, and Dallas Goedert, who ran out in the second year (four goals, 65 meters).

“We just keep working,” said Perkins of the former practice group. “We never thought of ourselves.”

Rookie runs back Miles Sanders, the Birds’ leading rusher, suffered an ankle injury in the first half, as did Pro Bowl right-back Brandon Brooks (right shoulder) after an extra point in the second quarter. The right side of the offensive line consisted of Matt Pryor and Halapoulivaati Vaitai in the second half.

Regarding the second half of the season, Jordan Howard was activated after six missed games with a shoulder injury but hardly played and had no carry, leaving former coaching squad player Boston Scott as the only healthy player.

Carson Wentz, who was the first Eagles quarterback to overtake 4,000 yards in one season, still managed to make the offensive productive. He found Perkins (four catches for 54 yards) after a 24-yard touchdown in the second phase after fighting Burnett for 41 yards at the beginning of the fourth quarter to give Jake Elliott’s starting shot for 50 yards.

Scott contributed three touchdown runs – all in the last 17 1/2 minutes – marking his first three-point game since college at Lousiana Tech. He put the last TD on with a highlight shoot on a 39-yard screen pass. Scott led the Eagles in a hurry with 54 yards on 19 runs and also had a team high of 84 yards on four catches.

“Doug Pederson has enabled us to be successful,” said Scott. “It is up to us to capitalize on the situations.”

The Giants consistently teamed up Goedert twice and forced Wentz to go with his plan B – or C or D.

On the defensive, the Eagles had no injured corners, Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills, which meant Rasul Douglas, Avonte Maddox and Cre’Von LeBlanc took over these roles to start the game. When Maddox injured his ankle in the Giants pass against Golden Tate in the second quarter, Sidney Jones moved out with LeBlanc.

LeBlanc beat former Penn State star Saquon Barkley fourth and second in the middle of the fourth quarter, while Jones added a tricky interception.

Backups and fill-ins were all over the field for the birds and despite the difficulty they did their job.

Pederson, his staff and the players deserve a lot of credit for making third place in a row after the season a reality.

