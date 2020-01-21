advertisement

Moody’s downgraded Hong Kong’s credit rating from “Aa2” to “Aa3” on January 20, saying that its assessment of the strength of the institutions and governance of the city governed by China is “less than previously thought.”

However, the agency has shifted its outlook from negative to stable.

advertisement

“The lack of concrete plans to address the political, economic and social concerns of the Hong Kong population that have come to the fore in the past nine months could be due to weaker institutional capacity than Moody’s previously predicted,” the agency said in an explanation.

The agency also said that the Hong Kong government had given too little clarity about its response to last year’s direct elections, in which pro-democratic candidates had won by record numbers.

“The pressure on Hong Kong’s institutions is directly undermining the credit profile,” added Moody’s.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Hong Kong government said it disagreed with Moody’s and was “deeply disappointed” with the decision.

Moody’s said its stable outlook reflects Hong Kong’s superior financial strength and macroeconomic stability.

The agency’s move comes as more and more Hong Kongers take to the streets and gather thousands in a central park on Sunday to demand democratic reforms that lead to clashes with the police.

In June, protests escalated over a law that has since been withdrawn, which would have allowed extradition to mainland China, where the courts are controlled by the Communist Party. Since then, they have expanded to include several demands, including universal suffrage.

Moody’s described the Hong Kong government’s response to political demands from sections of the population and concerns about living standards, housing costs and equal opportunities as “particularly slow, cautious and inconsistent”.

“The ongoing social unrest reflects the deep problems facing Hong Kong society, which the government will soon conduct an independent review of,” the government statement said.

In September, Fitch downgraded Hong Kong’s rating from “AA +” to “AA”.

By Akshay Balan and Donny Kwok

advertisement