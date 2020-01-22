advertisement

LONDON (AP) – Terry Jones, a member of the comedy troupe Monty Python, has died at the age of 77. He suffered from dementia.

Jones’ agent says he died Tuesday night. In a statement, his family said he died “after a long, extremely courageous but still cheerful battle against a rare form of dementia, FTD”.

With Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, Jones formed Monty Python’s Flying Circus, whose anarchic humor helped revolutionize British comedy.

Jones appeared in the troupe’s television series and films, including “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and “The Life of Brian”.

In 2016, he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Jones’ wife Anna Soderstrom and children Bill, Sally and Siri said: “We have all lost a nice, funny, warm, creative and really loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and heart extraordinary humor has pleased countless millions of people in the past six decades. . “

“His work with Monty Python, his books, his films, his television programs, his poems and his other works will live forever, a legacy appropriate to a true polymath,” they said.

