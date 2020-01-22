advertisement

LONDON – Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy group, died at the age of 77. He suffered from dementia.

Jones’ agent says he died Tuesday night. In a statement, his family said he died “after a long, extremely brave but always cheerful struggle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

With Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, Jones founded Monty Python’s Flying Circus, whose anarchic humor revolutionized British comedy.

Jones has appeared on the troupe’s television series and films, including “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and “The Life of Brian”.

In 2016 he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Jones’ wife Anna Soderstrom and children Bill, Sally and Siri said: “We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man, whose uncompromising individuality, unrelenting intellect and exceptional humor have given countless millions of joy in six decades. “

“His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programs, poems, and other works will live on forever, a legacy that fits a true Polymath,” they said.

