Comedian and songwriter Neil Innes, best known for his work with the legendary British comedy team Monty Python and fake Beatles band The Rutles, has died, as his agent has confirmed.

Innes, 75, was born in 1944 and grew up in West Germany and Great Britain.

He has worked with Monty Python and the comedy bands The Rutles and the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band.

The Rutles sent the Beatles with Neil Innes, far right, as the John Lennon type.

A cause of death is not yet known, but the sad news was announced on Monday by his agent Nigel Morton.

Innes was the son of a British army officer and was artistic, taking piano lessons from the age of seven.

Neil Innes has been studying music since he was seven. In the 1970s he wrote extensively for Monty Python.

He started writing songs when he was at the Central School of Art and in 1968 won an Ivor Novello Award for Best Novelty Song.

In the mid-1970s, Innes Monty joined Python, contributed music to her records, played sketches and wrote songs for her TV series.

He has also toured with the Pythons on tours in the UK, US and Canada, as well as on the Monty Python Live albums in the city center and Monty Python Live at the Hollywood Bowl.

Neil Innes wrote music for Monty Pythons Holy Grail.

Innes wrote the original songs “Knights of the Round Table” and “Brave Sir Robin” for Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

Innes founded the mock band The Rutles, a loving tribute to The Beatles, and played the role of Ron Nasty, who was based on John Lennon.

According to Sky News, Innes’ death was unexpected and he hadn’t been sick.

