Terry Jones has died at the age of 77. According to his agents, the Monty Python star had suffered from dementia for several years before he passed away.

His family issued a statement saying, “We have all lost a man of kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving.”

Farewell, Terry Jones. The big foot has come down to seal on you. My Lord what a delight you have given, what an unparalleled joy and satisfaction. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind

– Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 22, 2020

BBC News reported many commenting on the legendary acting comedians and his impact on their lives.

Co-actor Sir Michael Palin said Jones was “one of the most beloved performers of his generation”.

John Cleese commented, “It feels weird that a man with so much talent and such endless enthusiasm should have gotten so softly away …”

“Of his many accomplishments, to me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of Brian’s Life. Perfection.”

Jones died Monday after living with the rare form of dementia called FTD for four years

BBC News reported Eddie Izzard saying, “It’s a tragedy – good goes too fast. Monty Python changed the face of world comedy. It will live forever. It is a terrible loss.”

Jones was born February 1, 1942, in Colwyn Bay. He eventually went on to study at Oxford University, where he met Paul.

In 1969, the Flying Circus Monty Python aired on the BBC catapulting Jones and his colleagues to star.

In a statement from the Jones family they noted, “Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been with Terry repeatedly as he gently crashed into his home in north London.”

Terry Jones was a legendary talent and will be missed by many.

