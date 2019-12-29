advertisement

MONTREAL – it’s the end of the line for King and Maximus, Marilyn and Maya, and the rest of the gentle horses living in an aging barn in Montreal’s Griffintown neighborhood.

On Dec. 31, they will be pulling their carts for the last time across construction sites and new condo towers that have appeared as mushrooms, making their way to Old Montreal’s cobblestone streets. Their buzzing beats go back to a bygone era, but will soon be heard no more.

Since January 1, the city has banned carriage-driven tours, citing heightened concern for animal welfare and a series of high-profile incidents involving horses that created a wave of anger and concern from citizens.

advertisement

Depending on who you ask, it’s a long-awaited victory for the rights of horses or a tragic loss of part of the city’s heritage.

For Nathalie Matte, who has worked as a driver for 11 years, it’s the latter.

Horses “are what make Old Montreal magic; it’s not the lights,” the 52-year-old said during a recent open house at the stables in Griffintown after she finished the final harness adjustments at K.O., a pair of chestnuts.

“It will be the first time you won’t have the sound of horses there.”

Matte, who was fascinated by horses while working another job in Old Montreal, vehemently denies that animals in the industry are mistreated.

“He weighs 2,000 pounds; I weigh 90,” said the 52-year-old as he wore a KO, who was wearing a high-top hat mounted on his bridge. “If he didn’t want to go out, I couldn’t to do it. “

But for industry opponents, including the current municipal administration, horse-drawn carriages, known as wires, belong to the city’s past.

“With summer heat waves, climate change, extreme cold in the winter, construction and the number of vehicles on the road, we have a serious animal safety question,” Coun. Sterling Downey told reporters recently at City Hall.

He recounted a number of incidents involving horses in recent years, including a video of a collision between a horse and a car, and another that showed a horse down to the ground after sliding on a metal iron. In 2018, a horse fell and died in the middle of a guided tour.

Downey insisted that the administration has done all it can to facilitate the transition, including the announcement of a full year. They have worked with the provincial labor department to help rider drivers find other jobs and offered to pay owners $ 1,000 per horse to retire animals.

As of mid-December, only one owner had benefited from the purchase – a sign, Downey said, that horses are still being used in other jurisdictions that may suit them better.

“We have confidence in the position we have taken and the actions we have taken,” Downey told reporters. “We have been more than respectful. We have tried to do everything, given that it has an impact on people’s lives and livelihoods.”

But many caleche drivers and owners, some of whom have invested tens of thousands of dollars in their businesses, say they risk losing everything and don’t know how to move from an industry where many have worked for decades.

Luc Desparois, who runs the city’s largest operation and working outside of Stable Griffintown, said he has not fought.

On December 16th, he and a group of owners filed a court order in a latest ditch attempt to overturn the ban, arguing that drivers have a right to make a living. In court filings, they argued that drivers would suffer serious financial damage due to loss of income and would have to go into debt to support themselves and their pets.

Quebec Supreme Court Justice Michel A. Pinsonnault declined the request, ruling that the drivers did not demonstrate that an urgent warrant was needed, and the request was brought too late.

Pinsonnault noted that the case brought by the group deserved to be heard on its merits.

In an interview in the stall before the injunction was filed, Desparois described the ban as “political”, motivated by a small group of city activists and politicians eager to free up valuable sustainable development land.

He said his horses are well-treated and he has veterinary records to prove it. Its stability, a converted sawmill without a rack or box stall, may not be fancy – but it’s safe, he insists.

At the Griffintown open house, the kids played in the yard and the adults drank coffee while the horses stayed tied up in a row, accepting carrots and rods from the crowd.

“They say the horses are hurting by doing this. They say the horses are not happy doing this?” Desparois said, gesturing to the scene. “Prove it, and I’ll stop tomorrow.”

He said that for years, the city rejected simple requests to make things better, including installing rods to connect horses on the roads in Old Montreal for animal and pedestrian safety. He also blames the city for the incident of horse sliding into metal bars, saying drivers are not informed about road work. Caleche executives try to cover the tiles with rubber mattresses, he says, but they have been removed.

For now, Desparois does not want to speculate on what he will do after the ban, refusing to accept the end of the industry.

“I don’t want to leave this because it’s a bunch of lies,” he said.

Cynthia Grahame, a Montrealer who attended the event, said she has mixed feelings about the end of the industry.

She agrees that downtown Montreal, with its heat, traffic and construction, “is not a safe or convenient place for animals.” At the same time, it’s hard to see them go.

“It’s sad to see all his life go by the city,” she said in an interview.

Now Grahame worries about the uncertain future of animals, some of which she says have been seen for sale in classified sites such as Kijiji.

She wonders if it might not be better to research an alternative solution, such as moving the wires to a safer area such as Mount Royal.

“Is this the best the city and the SPCA can do?” She asked.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 29, 2019.

advertisement