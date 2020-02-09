advertisement

Montreal police have launched an investigation into a video that appears to show a woman intentionally robbing the bumper of a city bus as she was pulling the road in the back.

Police spokeswoman Caroline Chevrefils says a team of collision specialists began investigations Sunday morning after being briefed on the video the day before.

The video was posted on social media Saturday from an account called cass.officiel. She shows a woman dressed in black lying on her back and using one hand to grab the bumper of the 24 bus as she travels through downtown Montreal.

It includes the heading “when you miss your bus”.

Chevrefils said the authenticity of the video had not yet been confirmed early Sunday afternoon.

She says the actions would be considered car surfing, which is punishable by a fine of about $ 1,500 and 12 points of demerit under the Highway Safety Code.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on February 9, 2020

