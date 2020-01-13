advertisement

The federal government should list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a “terrorist entity,” say the Council of Iranian Canadians, B’aai Brith Canada, and longtime Iranian-Canadian activist Reza Banai.

“We are renewing our calls … to complete this delayed list process within the next 30 days,” B’nai Brith Director General Richard Mostyn told reporters at the National Press Theater in Ottawa on Monday. .

“The IRGC must be listed as a terrorist group and no further delay is acceptable.”

The request comes a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau informed the media that Hassan Rouhani, Iran’s president, admitted that his country “inadvertently” crashed Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 with a surface-to-air missile.

Trudeau said he was “angry and angry that families across the country are grieving the loss of their loved ones,” after the Jan. 8 plane crash killed all 176 aboard, including 57 Canadians.

The destruction of Flight 752 came about four hours after Iran’s bombing of Iraqi military bases ended NATO forces, the apparent retaliation for a US drone attack that killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force IRGC.

Asked if he would now formally consider the IRGC’s ranking as a terrorist group – as it has been Quds Force since 2012 – Trudeau said “these are the kinds of questions we will have to reflect on in the coming days and weeks.”

Courtesy of Public Safety Canada

A day later in the same room and accompanied by Avideh Motmaen-Far, president of the Council of Iranian Canadians and Reza Banai, chairman of the Justice 88 campaign, Mostyn said the time was now, “to recognize and confront this threat of tall”.

“The current circumstances do not harm what we know about the threat and what action must be taken in response,” Mostyn said, urging the government to act on a September 2018 motion in the House of Commons that Liberal MPs support: to list the IRGC as “terrorist entity”

In 2012, Canada severed official diplomatic ties with Iran by shutting down our embassy in Tehran and dumping Iran’s diplomatic attaché from Ottawa.

Motmaen-Far treated the treatment of global terrorism driven by the Iranian regime in diplomatic terms as a blatant and misguided mistake of the US President. Barack Obama for inadvertently funding such an event.

“The $ 150 billion sent by President Obama … was used to create more horror and to fund Iranian military groups in Syria to preserve the dictatorship of Bhashar al-Assad,” she said of the cash for the JCPOA (agreement). nuclear of Iran).

“The Iranians never saw a dollar of that money coming back into the regime … that money is used to waging war everywhere by the IRGC.”

Asked if listing the IRGC as a terrorist group would hinder Canadian diplomatic efforts to enter Iran as well, investigate the collision and engage in the identification and repatriation of the late, Motmaen-Far bristled.

“This is the only way to sing them (by cutting their financial resources); then they will not have the power to terrorize us,” Motmaen-Far said.

“How can they make it worse than they are now?” She responded, evoking the 2003 assassination of Iranian-Canadian photojournalist Zahra Kazemi after her arrest in Tehran.

Banai, whose Justice 88 requires covert executions carried out by the Iranian regime in 1988, described the IRGC as “a military organization serving the objectives of the Islamic Revolution (1979)”.

“There is no mention of Iran in the IRGC title … it was created solely to defend and expand political Islam globally, particularly (Iran’s Shia branch),” Banai said.

“Over the past four decades, the IRGC has evolved into a large, multi-faceted mafia organization while operating as a shadow government without accountability.”

B’nai Brith’s lawyer, David Matas, said the immediate benefit of an IRGC terrorist list would allow the families of Flight 752 victims to sue Iran under the parameters of the Justice for Terrorism Victims Act.

“Right now, we can’t,” Matas explained.

“Iran could, in theory, say – but this (missile attack) was carried out by the IRGC but not by the Quds Force” … it is a ridiculous defense but open to the law. “

