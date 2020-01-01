advertisement

MONTREAL – The union representing employees who fill planes at two Montreal airports will return to the negotiating table Thursday morning after a second straight day on the lines, though there was uncertainty late Wednesday about the timetable for starting official talks.

Union spokesman Michel Richer initially said the two sides had agreed to meet early in the morning at 10am. However, Swissport Canada said late Wednesday that it had received a call from mediators to “stand by” for the time being and that “we will not be at the table at 10am tomorrow” for the initial meeting between the union and the mediator.

Nathalie Bergeron, who represents a PR firm speaking on behalf of Swissport, said there was “no doubt” the company was ready to negotiate on Thursday when called.

advertisement

Richer, reached late Wednesday, said “the negotiation process is getting under way”. He said the union would meet with mediators in the morning before the expected start of talks with Swissport.

The strikers, meanwhile, returned to the lines of observation for a demonstration at Trudeau Airport at 2am.

“We will stay on strike as long as we have not signed a contract,” Richer said.

Nearly 100 employees with Swissport Canada, the sole fuel supplier for airlines operating outside Montreal’s cargo airport in Mirabel, and the city’s main airport, Montreal-Trudeau International, were fired at around 11am yesterday, days after voting to refuse a probationary contract agreement.

In a statement, Swissport Canada said it had reached out to the other party to invite them to meet “as soon as possible” to resume discussions. The union confirmed it had received a letter Wednesday morning.

The company has successfully maintained refueling service at both airports with a team of trained managers from around the country, and said there had been no flight delays due to the strike.

“As of 11am yesterday, our team has taken over refueling operations at YUL and YMX and we can confirm that activities continued without any delay or incident,” Swissport said in a statement Wednesday morning.

“So far, things are going well and we are confident that our succession plan of operations will continue to allow us to serve our customers efficiently.”

While the departures board at Trudeau Airport indicated a number of delayed planes, the airport confirmed that they were due to weather conditions in the past days rather than strikes.

We have been on strike for as long as we have not signed a contract

Wages and work-life balance are highlights of the dispute between Swissport and its Montreal-area employees, who have been out of contract since August.

Swissport employees rejected a probationary deal in a 90 per cent vote last Friday.

Swissport complained to the Industrial Relations Board in Canada on Tuesday, saying the union was negotiating in bad faith and urged the board to stop the strike. The board decided the union could hold its strike, but ordered their union to immediately return to the negotiating table.

According to the decision of the labor board, the probationary agreement included a provision that the union would recommend its members vote in favor of it.

The board said the union did not tell Swissport about the outcome of the vote. Instead, the union gave the company a 72-hour strike notice before making any new claims “that were estimated to be more than double what was in the probationary agreement.”

The board ordered the union to drop these new requirements as it goes back to the table.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 1, 2020.

advertisement