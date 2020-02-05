advertisement

HELENA, Mont. (AP) – A Montana lawmaker has dismissed the call of legislative leaders to resign following his assertion that the United States’ constitution allows socialists to be imprisoned or shot.

Republican representative Rodney Garcia de Billings, responding to the letter from the three leaders of his own political party, said that “the only way I would resign would be if God asked me to.”

Garcia made his first comments at a Republican rally in Helena, saying he was concerned about the Socialists’ entry into government, according to Lee Newspapers of Montana.

advertisement

He supported these comments, saying that socialism – which he called “roughly communism” – is dangerous. He could not cite which part of the Constitution supports his claims.

“They must be tried and if found guilty,” they can be imprisoned or shot, said Garcia. “But it is more than likely that they will never be killed because we just do not do that in today’s society. We are supposed to be civilized. “

House Speaker Greg Hertz, Pro Tempore Speaker E. Wylie Galt and House Majority Leader Brad Tschida wrote to Garcia, calling the “inflammatory remarks” he “deeply troubled” and stating that Garcia had refused a request from Hertz to withdraw the comments.

“Your reckless and anti-American remarks are inferior to those of an official and do not represent the values ​​of the Republican Party, the House of Representatives of Montana or the people of our great state,” the management wrote. “Your actions have irreparably undermined the body in which you serve and have irrevocably broken the trust of those you have been elected to represent. We believe it is clear that you can no longer effectively perform the duties of the position you hold; this is why we ask you to submit your resignation with immediate effect. “

Garcia told the Associated Press that he would not resign. But he also won’t be returning to State House next year. Friday, he said he had run for the Senate, a decision that has nothing to do with responding to his comments.

“They can ask me to resign, but no, I don’t think so,” Garcia told the Associated Press. “I will run for the Senate and I will win. People are going to have to eat their words. “

Hertz, Galt and Tschida were at the Republican rally on Friday and they said nothing to him, said Garcia, nor Spenser Merwin, the executive director of the Montana Republican Party who condemned his remarks.

“I get my head so big from people who say,” Thank you, Rodney, for raising this issue, “” he said. “If people do not want me in the Senate, they can say,” Well, I will not vote for you. “It is their prerogative.”

Garcia said he also received threats.

“They can’t come up to me and talk to me, but they want to shoot me,” said Garcia. “It’s fine, but if you miss, I won’t do it.”

advertisement