Animal lovers have criticized a show in which monkeys are forced to dress and apply makeup while jumping through hoops at a Thailand zoo.

Disturbing footage shows the intelligent creatures spinning a burning stick pretending to sing at the Chang Puak Camp in Ratchaburi.

The animal rights group PETA is now calling on tour operators to cut ties to the degrading shows, adding that many monkeys have had their teeth removed to make them “compliant”.

You can see the unpleasant act here:

The clip begins with a monkey in a gold dress forced to jump through a spiked hoop before spinning a ball and showing off his makeup to the audience.

Another monkey wears shorts with a rope around his neck as he leaps desperately into the air to escape.

The beautiful animals are also shown how they shake hands with children in the audience, play the guitar and sit cross-legged, pretending to write a text message.

Senior vice president of PETA’s international campaigns Jason Baker warned that circus trainers should use violent methods based on fear of punishment to break the monkeys’ spirits to make them perform.

Monkeys do not walk on their hind legs, do not wear clothes, do not ride a bicycle or do other meaningless and humiliating tricks – they have simply learned to fear what will happen if they do not.

They force the animals into a life of slavery.

The charity says animals are often torn from their mothers at birth and completely robbed of the natural environment in which they should live.

Thailand is of course an extremely popular tourist destination, but it has been widely criticized for its “barbaric” treatment of animals in the name of “entertainment” by tourists.

Public opinion has changed, and forcing wild animals to perform is no longer the way to attract a crowd, but there is still much to be done.

All travel companies must stop promoting cruel shows and zoos, and tourists must stop buying tickets for them. Instead, they have to see animals in their natural habitats – the only place they belong.

Let us hope that this is the beginning of the end for the terrible treatment of these incredible animals.

