It only makes sense to ask Monica Raymund what’s going on at Chicago Fire, especially regarding her recent return. First of all, think about how important Gabby Dawson has been on the show for so many years. She was instrumental in getting the series going, and it will most likely be necessary to see it again later.

The fact that Dawson and Casey recently slept together naturally raises all kinds of questions – keep in mind that Dawson does play a part in the show, even if it’s not physically present. We know that Casey and Brett are moving closer and closer, although there is no clear evidence that there is a secure relationship.

For those who were at least wondering what Monica herself thinks about Casey and Brett, she made TV Guide (after joking that the idea “breaks her heart”) made it clear that she had no problem with her previous fictional love interest:

“I think they’re grown up, they’re grownups … Gabby Dawson has left the relationship and Casey has every right to see who he wants.”

If Raymund were still on the show, it would be possible for Dawson and Casey to still be together – but it’s still difficult to play a what-if game here. It was Monica’s decision to leave, and we know she’s doing some other great things now. She has a role in the upcoming Starz series Hightown and we expect there will be some opportunities to do other great things as well. She’s been the director of an episode of Law & Order: SVU since she left, and we firmly believe that it would be cool if she returned to the One Chicago world in a similar way.

