BEIJING (AP) – China has stepped up efforts to contain a deadly virus, extending the Lunar New Year holidays to keep the public at home and avoid spreading the infection as the death toll reaches 81.

Mongolia has closed its vast border with China, and Hong Kong and Malaysia have announced that they will ban visitors to Chinese province from the center of the epidemic following medical authorities’ warning that the virus is capable of carrying the virus. to spread increased. Travel agencies have been ordered to cancel group trips across the country, which has added to the economic loss.

Stock markets around the world fell sharply on Monday, locking Chinese cities to suffocate travel, shopping and business for millions of people. Although markets in much of Asia, including China, were closed for the Lunar New Year, they fell by more than 2% in Japan and across Europe. Wall Street was expected to drop at opening and the international price of oil will drop 4%.

China’s increasingly drastic containment efforts began with the suspension on January 22 of air, train and bus links to Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in central China where the virus spread was detected for the first time last month. This lockout has spread to 17 cities with more than 50 million people in the most ambitious disease control measures ever imposed.

End of Lunar New Year holidays, China’s busiest travel season, has been postponed to Sunday starting Thursday to “reduce mass gatherings” and “block the spread of the epidemic,” a statement said. of the Cabinet.

The government of Shanghai, a metropolis of 25 million people and a global business center, has extended New York’s lunar holidays by another week in the city until February 9. He ordered the closure of sports stadiums and the cancellation of religious events.

Tens of millions of people in China and Asia had to invade planes, trains and buses to return to work after visiting their hometown or vacation spots. Schools will delay reopening until further notice, the cabinet said.

The death toll rose on Monday when Hainan province, in the south of the island, in the South China Sea, reported its first death, an 80-year-old woman whose family arrived from Wuhan on 17 January.

Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located, has so far been responsible for 76 deaths. There was one in Shanghai and in the provinces of Hebei in the north, Heilongjiang in the northeast and Henan in central China.

The spread of the disease is observed worldwide, with a small number of cases appearing in other countries. South Korea confirmed its fourth case on Monday. Cases have also been confirmed in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, the United States, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Canada and Australia.

American cases are found in Washington State, Chicago, southern California and Arizona.

China has also reported eight cases in Hong Kong and five in Macao. Dr. Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the Hong Kong Communicable Diseases Division, said that the eight cases in the city were all related to Hubei, so there was no sign yet spreads to the general population of Hong Kong.

Mongolia is the second country to close its border with China, after North Korea. Neither has reported a virus. Mongolia has also closed its schools, universities and playgrounds for more than a month – until March 2.

China’s No. 2 leader, Premier Li Keqiang, traveled to Wuhan to “guide the work of preventing epidemics,” the cabinet website said. The photos show Li, in a blue coat and a green mask, meeting with hospital workers.

Later, the Prime Minister, wearing a face mask and a dark windbreaker, visited a supermarket in the besieged city. The buyers, also wearing masks, applauded him: “Happy New Year!”

“To contain the epidemic in Wuhan and the good health of the people of Wuhan, it will be good news for the whole country,” Li told the crowd.

Elsewhere, the Potala Palace in Lhasa, the Tibetan capital, closed its doors to tourists indefinitely on Monday. The former Beijing Imperial Palace closed on Friday until further notice and other major tourist sites also closed, including two of Hong Kong’s most popular tourist attractions, Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park.

The disruption in industry and consumer spending threatens to dampen Chinese economic growth, which Beijing is struggling to consolidate after dropping to a decades-long low of 6.1% last year. This could send shockwaves to other Asian economies that rely on China as a source of tourists and export markets.

Chinese regulators on Monday called on banks and insurers to support people and businesses affected by the epidemic. The biggest impacts will be on travel, hotels and restaurants, but Chinese retail spending, factory production and investment would also suffer if the epidemic and quarantines last, forecasters predict.

The epidemic is a “significant downside risk” to growth, although it “could potentially be a high-impact but short-lived event,” Tommy Wu and Priyanka Kishore of Oxford Economics said in a report.

They cited the example of the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, when economic activity plunged but recovered fairly quickly. The impact is expected to be “less severe” than SARS due to a faster official response and “increased transparency,” they said.

Overseas, economies like Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and the Philippines with large tourism industries that depend on Chinese travelers “appear to be most at risk,” said Wu and Kishore.

The US consulate in Wuhan announced Tuesday that it plans to evacuate its diplomats and some American citizens. The French government has declared that it will send its citizens from Wuhan to France and quarantine them there. Japan was also preparing to expel its citizens from Wuhan.

French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroën, which has a factory in Wuhan, said it was transporting foreign workers and their families by bus to quarantine them in another city.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said his government was planning to evacuate its 90 citizens in Wuhan.

The National Health Commission said that 2,744 cases in mainland China were confirmed at midnight on Sunday. The youngest patient is a 9-month-old girl in Beijing.

Chinese Health Minister Ma Xiaowei said the country was entering a “crucial stage” because “it appears that the ability of the virus to spread is increasing.”

President Xi Jinping called the epidemic a serious situation and said that the government was restricting travel and public gatherings while rushing medical personnel and supplies to Wuhan.

The epidemic has brought back memories of the SARS epidemic that started in China and killed nearly 800 people. Next, the Chinese authorities were criticized for reacting slowly and for not disclosing information. The government reacted more aggressively to the latest epidemic.

The National Health Commission said that anyone traveling from Wuhan should register with community health centers and quarantine themselves at home for 14 days – the maximum incubation period for the virus.

Hong Kong has announced that it will ban entry to travelers from Hubei starting Monday. Residents of Hong Kong returning from the area will be allowed to enter the territory but have been told to quarantine at home.

Also on Sunday, Wuhan banned most vehicles, including passenger cars, in downtown areas.

Wuhan is building two hospitals, one with 1,500 beds and another with 1,000, for the growing number of patients. The first is scheduled to end next week.

The virus belongs to the family of coronaviruses which includes the common cold but also more serious diseases such as SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The new virus causes cold and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.

The virus is thought to have spread to people from wild animals sold at a market in Wuhan. Authorities on Sunday banned the wildlife trade and urged people to stop eating meat from the animals.

