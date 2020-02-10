advertisement

The 33-year-old, who won Montpellier in 2010 and 2014, won 7-5 6-3, becoming the eighth French champion in the 10th round of the tournament as he moved from Lyon.

Possipill, who struggled with second seed David Goffin to reach his second ATP Tour final, failed to make the most of Monfils’ four-point break in an hour and 37 minutes.

At the Pune Open, Jiri Wessel has completed five years of waiting to lift the title after defeating Yegor Gerasimov.

Wesley saved the game points in his quarterfinals and semifinals to show a match with Gerasimov, who won 7-6 (7-2) 5-7 6-3.

“I have to be realistic. Over the course of the week, I had a lot of success, earning six games in two in a row, ”he said.

“I think it happens once in a lifetime, maybe you never know…

“The two consecutive games, especially in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, are really great.”

Veselin is the eighth player to have saved a game in two games since 2013 – a trip to the Tour event.

How is this story? @ jiri_vesely has entered @MaharashtraOpen unnoticed.

On Friday, he saved game points to reach SF.

On Saturday, he saved game points to get F.

On Sunday, he won his first title since 2015.

This is a serious effort at pic.twitter.com/1cdTkL5TLO

– ATP Tour (@atptour) on February 9, 2020

