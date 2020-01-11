Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo knows he has a certified hit on his hands. The hip-hop artist celebrated the immediate success of his new album Time Served.
Key facts: Moneybagg went to Instagram last night to find out how popular his LP is.
I love Da’s support, show me !! LETS Keep Goin Up !! TIME SERVED # 1 #LinkNbio
Key details: Moneybagg unveiled its 72-hour album release this week.
SCHEDULE FOR THIS WEEKEND. FUCK WITH ME !! #TimeServed
Wait, there is more: The new LP features a multitude of hip-hop heavyweights, including Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Lil Baby and Future.
Before you leave: In October 2019, Yo and Megan Thee Stallion launched their flashy music video “All Dat” to the masses.
