advertisement

“Money, money, money,” Elizabeth Warren said in Nashua, New Hampshire on Wednesday. She had noticed the leading force in the Democratic presidential contest. “I must tell you that I am quite upset by some parts of this – that Kamala Harris will be kicked out of the debate scene the very day a billionaire buys his way,” she said. “It is not true – that Cory Booker is expelled because of the money.”

All week long in New Hampshire, race changes were recorded in cash. Joe Biden, rich in endorsements but with few funds, may have to cancel his private plane by Super Tuesday, The Atlantic reported. Warren’s own campaign, which raised a lot of money but spent a lot of money on the national organization, had to cancel half a million dollars for announcements reserved for Nevada and South Carolina due to a financial crisis. Pete Buttigieg, whose polls have shown he is closing the gap with Sanders in New Hampshire, came out of Iowa with an unusual ashy appearance and emptied. Nonetheless, he went to New York for a fundraiser on Wednesday evening to get the money. Michael Bloomberg continued to climb the polls, without appearing in New Hampshire, during the week he ran an advertisement for the Super Bowl which reached one hundred million people. And Bernie Sanders’ campaign announced that he had raised twenty-five million dollars in January alone, a sum worthy of a favorite. In Iowa, campaigns and the press have rightly denounced the Democratic Party establishment for the total mess of the caucuses. But in New Hampshire, you can see how weak the establishment really is: most of the money was held by the socialists and the billionaires, Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, none of them has a good typical democratic faith.

New Hampshire is usually the last moment when the main race is still intimate, before moving completely to a successful television affair. But this week has had an unusually moderate, almost hangover feeling, framed by the uncertainty of Iowa caucuses at one end and the demoralization of the recall process at the other. Senators Amy Klobuchar, Sanders and Warren are in Washington for the end of the recall trial, and so, even when the press covered New Hampshire, the candidates were barely found. Biden only organized a few events on Tuesday. Thursday afternoon, with nothing else to do, reporters went to a roundtable on veterans issues that Buttigieg was holding in a small room in Merrimack, which couldn’t suit everyone. Buttigieg appeared outside, looking light and concerned and leaned forward at the waist, tilting his head to the right to tell the small number of diverted voters that he cared very much about their vote, that he was grateful for their interest, that he knew that the granite statues were difficult to satisfy. To the candidate’s left, excluded from the event, was a much larger press executive. When he entered, the reporters packed up and headed for their cars. Maybe after Iowa, we were also thankful for the break.

advertisement

It was a winter week, moderate and worried for the Democrats, made all the more by the noisy state of the President of the Union, in which, before encouraging the Republicans, he celebrated a booming economy and granted the gifts of American generosity: a scholarship for a young child, a returned husband for a military woman, a freedom medal for a despicable radio host. It was Trump as Mitch McConnell could have drawn it. The character will not last, but the strong economy could very well. In New Hampshire, there were some indications that candidates might try to take into account the possibility that the economy may still feel strong in the general election. At a CNN city hall in Manchester, Sanders said, “If we were a poor country, we wouldn’t say,” Hey, everyone can have health care, everyone can have quality education, we are a poor country. It is not a poor country. He continued: “In the richest country in the history of the world, it is not so difficult to say that all of our people can have a decent standard of living. Sanders spoke more about climate change. than usual. It sounded like a sketch of a general election message – that our heritage wasted by the rich and the old. Democratic socialism for a time of plenty.

Is this where the Democratic primary is headed, towards Sanders? If the other candidates want to prevent it, now is the time. The attack announcements finally begin. A new spot this week, published by Tom Steyer’s campaign – he of the $ 1.6 billion bank account and the tartan tie – criticized Biden for being an insider, Buttigieg for being untested and (without naming Sanders) “socialists” for exposing the Party to Trump’s attacks. At a rally in New Hampshire, Biden echoed the last two criticisms: Trump, he said, “is desperate to put the ‘socialist’ label on our party – we can’t let him do it it.” Democrats bear the “risk” of a character as untested as Buttigieg. Of course, Sanders has called himself a socialist for decades, and that didn’t hurt him much in these Democratic primaries. The latest polls show it is stable in New Hampshire and is also starting to conduct national surveys. Sanders’ opponents will have to do better than “socialists”.

Watching Warren from the press during his events this week, I continued to listen to a sharper critique of Sanders or Buttigieg – a clearer description of how his progressiveness differed from theirs – but none came. She followed the same format she has all year: fifteen minutes of biography, forty-five questions, the selfie line. At the start of the campaign, Biden was the favorite of the political establishment, and Warren of the intellectual, but this week it was clear how little funds had bought them. The sensation this week in New Hampshire was less that of a new phase of the presidential contest than that according to which the candidates were simply swept away, and that the power to shape the race, as it is national, belongs to Sanders, the billionaires, the jostled Buttigieg, those who have money.

.

advertisement