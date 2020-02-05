advertisement

Tonight, Ink Master delivered one of the most controversial eliminations of the season – and much of the reason why this is due to the timing of the whole.

It would have been one thing if the Paramount Network series had decided to take out only one participant during the evening. However, they decided to eliminate two instead. What happened to Money Mike was crappy just because he had no warning that it could happen. We are not, and never will be, a local elimination fan because he knows he is going home and playing a what-if game. It was also part of an unorthodox challenge where each team had to tattoo the same canvas at the same time. How often do you do this in real life? He was also in a difficult situation because his tattoo felt so different from the other members of the South team in Jason Elliott and Jordi Pla, who had changed part of their plan near the application.

Unfortunately there is nothing Mike can do about his exit – he is gone and with his exit Team South was limited to only two members. After the east and west were safe, the final challenge for the tattoo was the south against the midwest. The topic? Insects.

advertisement

Jason Elliott is quickly making a name for himself as one of the most bizarre candidates of the season. It’s almost like he’d like to take a heel role and deliberately go against most of the things the judges like – and then deliver tattoos that are so good that they can’t ignore them. He is such a strange, openly challenging candidate who seems happy when it comes to going against the grain. For the sake of the drama, we need him there for a while.

The interesting plot at the end of the episode was the idea that Jason might have been the only member of Team South since Jordi’s tattoo had to be eliminated from the competition! This was just one of those challenges where there were no real guys and everyone was pretty solid. You could have argued for just about anyone who ends up going.

However, Jake Parsons was eliminated for one reason – a crown that he threw on the head of his insect. If he doesn’t include that, he might still be there and the South would be a one man band with Jason playing all the instruments. Now we are in a situation where the Midwest has finally lost its first team member. It’s a good thing they made it for so long. (Also, Frank Ready was easily vulnerable for the first time – and his tattoo was still awesome.)

Similar news – Find out about Ink Master now, including other eliminations and interviews

What do you think about Ink Master Season 13, Episode 3?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also remember to stay here for more series news. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

advertisement