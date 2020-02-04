advertisement

Claim to Fame: Johnson is a staple of New York Fashion Week. She has worked for many great contemporary designers, including Undra Celeste, Bennov, Tongoro Studio, Rich Mnisi, AcidNYC, Project Runway’s Irina Shabayeva and Nathaniel Paul.

It’s not uncommon for a New York model to come down from the runway and head straight for dinner at the Vandal or a night of dancing at Dussepalooza, but Niara Johnson tends to spend more time on textbooks and testing. camera than socializing. The 22-year-old modeling veteran and journalism specialist spoke to HelloBeautiful about health, hope and hard work.

Diagnosed with scoliosis at the age of 12, Johnson managed to achieve a perfect walk on the track, filled with excruciating pain and disappointment. She was forced to wear a corset between the ages of 13 and 19. Despite the daily pains, she continued to prepare for her future. “I was hiding it, but I had to get comfortable with myself and I had to learn that everyone’s path is different and that everyone goes through different things.”

She started modeling at the age of 14. Her career got off to a good start when she quickly learned how volatile the business behind beauty can be. “I don’t know what happened, but they ended up settling down,” said Johnson. “It surprised me a bit because I haven’t been with them for a full year, so I was a bit shocked that it would happen. But I believe that everything happens for a reason. So it all worked out. My EMG agency, they contacted me via Instagram and they said they liked my look and they wanted to work with me. So I came in and ended up signing with them. “

After joining the agency, she was unstoppable. She started to trample the track regularly. His photo can be found frame by frame from New York Fashion Week for the past decade. She appeared on television, in advertisements, hair shows and talk shows.

In addition to pursuing a modeling career, she worked to fulfill her dream of becoming a journalist. She did an internship with Dr Reba Perry and contributed to her platform. She also started writing for Fashion In The Fast Lane Magazine while studying at Brooklyn College.

She is currently enrolled in their journalism and media studies program. Many models jump in front of the camera or past the keyboard with no interest in continuing the training, but Johnson has taken a different approach. “There is always room for improvement, you know, there is always room for growth for people. And as I saw, what, why not seek expert advice on certain things? I have teachers who are actually journalists and everything that really guides me in all directions. You can always learn things. So this is, I think this is one of the reasons why I decided to go to school. ”

She launched her own site What’s The Juice because, “I’ve always been the type of person who wants to create my own opportunities and explore different routes.”

Johnson sees his need for a back brace as a blessing. “In fact, some girls, uh, their scoliosis is so severe that they have to go straight to surgery, but I was lucky. At the time, I did not feel lucky. She thinks the experience has given her flawless confidence. “It really helped me in the area of ​​modeling when it came to harsh criticism until you said no, just like having a solid mindset.”

Describing herself as “determined, extroverted and optimistic”, she works closely with a non-profit organization that helps other girls “adopt the hug.” She hopes her success will inspire young women who find it hard to do the same. “It’s a term I like to use,” embraces the hug. “You are kind of like a pariah in a way. So it really helped me out subconsciously. It helped me grow in the present. And so, I would say it was hard, but I would say that I have grew up and I learned. “

She believes that additional representation will help others to feel more comfortable than she is. “People think the models are perfect. Um, and most of the time, fashion really sets the bar so quickly when it comes to creating beauty standards in a way. But when you don’t see people who identify with you, you know, people tend not to feel worthy. And I think it’s important to you. I think it is important that these conditions are represented on a track because nobody is perfect. “

