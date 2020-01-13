advertisement

Claiming Glory: Moreira was the fan favorite in the 2009 Elite Model Management Myspace search.

There was no fuss or indecision over Kelly Moreira’s entry into the world of modeling. There was no stealth in fashion shows or funding for years of photoshoots. The teenager at the time was interested in the profession, but she was also clear about what she was and was not ready to sacrifice herself for a turn in the spotlight. In an exclusive interview with Hello beauty she spoke of her appreciation for travel, her love for interior design and what won her life-changing competition.

“Ever since I was younger, people around me have always said to me,” Oh, you should try modeling. “So this is something I had in mind and that I always had in mind. I was in high school, I thought, when I am 18, I will try. If it works well, if it works doesn’t work, it’s final, “said Moreira.

She made the attempt by participating in the Elite 2009 modeling competition on Myspace. She may not have been married to the idea of ​​a successful result, but those who voted and reported on the competition were immediately taken with her. And even if it did not leave with the price, it began to work definitively. It ended up being signed to Ford Models, a major player in the industry and named one of the ten best models to watch by The Cut from New York Magazine.

Later, it was finally signed by Elite who acknowledged their mistake by not picking it up earlier.

The French model had an instant advantage as a person who knew a variety of languages ​​and cultures. She followed the European equivalent of enriched English as a second language courses in high school, not only in English and Italian, but learning the cultures that contributed to the development of these languages. “I love languages. I always loved it and I was good at it. That’s great. So it seems natural. I love watching foreign films and listening to, you know, different music from around the world. Whenever I go to a beautiful place, you know, when it makes me go to a country that I have never been or a city that I have never been. It’s something that I really appreciate. ”

Moreira did not know that she would take the jet so easily. “I learned that I am more adventurous than I thought when I started, I learned that I was also stronger than I thought.”

Strength was a requirement that she learned to appreciate, because her charmed entry into the business world paved the way for the most difficult aspects for which she is known. “It’s a job where you have to be very strong mentally, you get a lot of no. It’s a daily thing: you go on regular visits and you get a lot of no. So you have to be mentally strong. And I did, I didn’t know I was, you know, strong enough to bear it, but it turns out that I am. It’s something I learned, learned about myself. ”

This sense of adventure has been useful during the hours alone at airports and strange cities, finding its way to meetings, filming and other engagements. “Even, you know, after all these years and even some of my friends do not realize that this work is not only about glamor and fantasy life, there is almost a sacrifice that you have to make. It is certainly not the worst job and i’m super lucky and all, but it’s also a sacrifice you have to make and you were alone a lot of time. And like I said, you have to be ready to be told no. yes, it’s really more difficult than people think. ”

The difficulties were worth the excitement.

“First of all, it’s never the same thing. You know, it’s always the different shootings, the different teams, sometimes different places. So it’s never a routine. And I liked the fact that when you shoot, you have to sort of play a new character, you know, either like you have to be tougher than you are or you have to be so super bubbly. It’s always like you So it’s pretty exciting. And that’s what I like to play as a different character in each photo shoot. “

She learned what goes on in a photo shoot and developed a deep respect for the people who helped create the images centered on her beauty. “I learned that it is much more complex than people think. It’s like a photo shoot, it’s like a long process and there are a lot of people involved and people don’t see it like, you know, behind the scenes, they don’t realize how much work and all the details and the elderly who are not significant for a single image. “

As she evolved from novelty on the Internet to a seasoned veteran, she caught major campaigns, including Jean Paul Gaultier, Uniqlo, and crossed tracks for designers such as Tracy Reese, Lanvin, Yves Saint Laurent and Kenzo. She has also appeared in a variety of Vogue across the continents.

She attributes her ten years at the top of her art to a real love for the experiences that her career offered her. “I guess as long as you still love it, people can feel it.” I love my job and when I wake up, I’m happy to do it. So I guess if you’re still motivated to do it, people can smell it and your agent can too, you know, it’s like a good thing that they can feel that you appreciate it and you’re ready to do it job. So I guess it helps. And then the thing, if you still look young, you can continue. There are no limits. ”

Moreira continues to look young by integrating a simple beauty routine. “I keep it really minimal. I try to be really natural and minimal. So, you know, less chemicals as shorter ingredients. At least that’s what I’m doing right now. Less. ”

Her commitment to keeping things as natural as possible is manifested in more than her medicine cabinet. She often turns to vintage clothing and constantly pours vintage references as a student in interior design.

She noted that sustainability “can be used creatively” and hopes to take this approach to start her own business.

“What I would like to do is meet my style with vintage stuff and show people that you can have modern decor without using new materials.”

“People are becoming more and more aware,” she said. “So it is very refreshing to find reforms like those of my favorite brands, because they really try to be more environmentally friendly and sustainable and anti-carbon. So I can really see the change, the turning point since I “I started 10 years ago and it’s, it’s good and it’s really important to me too. Fashion is always like a circle anyway, as trends come back.”

