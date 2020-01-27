advertisement

Name: Jamie Lea

IG: @jamieleaa _ / @ tootallforwhat

Agency: not represented

Claim to fame: Lea is one of the founders of the body’s positivity movement “Too big for what”.

The list of acceptable occupations for the daughter of a conservative preacher generally does not include modeling in the city of angels. Despite the fact that they too exploit their bodies in exchange for recognition and opportunities determined by metrics and dashboards, athletes generally earn more respect than the biblical belt models. Making a name for oneself while dealing with family dynamics was not super easy for Jamie Lea, but she did it with the strength and level of taste required for the task. The co-founder of Too Tall For What spoke to HelloBeautiful about her time as a university athlete, her challenges as a model, and where she wants to see the body’s positivity move as well. “I was actually recruited and screened by Ford when I was younger,” said Lea. “But my father is a pastor. So growing up in a southern state in North Carolina and having a very strict household and a father is a pastor. Uh, yes, they certainly weren’t going to be a model. ”

“I know it sounds like a great shot, but I wanted to do it,” she admitted. One activity that her family approved of was sport, an area in which she excelled. “I’ve been playing volleyball since I was about, uh, say eight. I started because my older sister is playing.” Her skills allowed her to play at the college level, which further limited his chances as a model, because NCAA athletes are often not allowed to look for work. “By playing NCAA, you are not able to promote yourself, advertising for yourself or doing something other than your sport. “She followed the rules diligently by putting aside her dreams so that she could dominate the field. Shortly after she finished, she started to start again. be interested in the modeling industry.

“I did this in college for four years, then moved to LA. And then, you know, this is where I got a little bit more interested in potentially trying out, like seeing what my possibilities were as a model. “These possibilities are often thwarted by outdated physical standards imposed on models.” I’ve had a lot of agency meetings here. There are a couple of things. It’s like they want you to be, that I be smaller, you know, with my hips. Or they’re like, oh, you’re like half an inch too big. So like you don’t fit our market or whatever the excuse is. “Dissonance Cognitive of how desirable portions of her appearance were to agents who dismissed her was difficult to manage. “They like certain pieces of me,” she said.

These pieces still win the whole who was a university athlete. “I feel like a lot of people think that just because you’re on a full road and have tuition, you know your life and your books covered. That’s enough. But as we literally cannot work. You cannot work to support yourself. So, to be able to do it now, I feel very independent. This feeling of power encouraged her to fully embrace her body and try different aspects of the industry, including swimming and lingerie. “But before, you know, I was never really interested, I guess more than loving myself and being more confident that way. So I mean if, if that’s where the demand is right now, I just want to be there. It’s something I’m open to exploring. ”

These areas are often the go-tos for models that exceed the average height for the runway, but she doesn’t want to “be put in a box”. Despite the conclusion of partnerships with Adidas, Rocha Swim, Calvin Klein and Swim Lounge, she is still determined to touch all avenues of modeling, including the elusive sector of haute couture. She and her model colleague Taylor Rhoden often stage their own shoots to highlight the fact that women over 5’8 can be as editorial as their counterparts. She “definitely thinks” that designers changing their perspectives are the key for all aspects of appearance to be considered haute couture and thinks that larger women have been excluded from the body positivity conversation significantly. . “I really feel like we are still forgotten.”

Lea has been able to stay afloat as a working model, but she is open to her difficulties in getting where she wants to be. “I don’t do what I do for compliments or something like that, but I get the impression that often what I do can be overlooked.”

Some people who could benefit from neglecting his career are the busy bodies that report to his family. A situation like his is particularly difficult at a time when the digital presence of a model is considered a currency. “I post stuff on Facebook, like me, you know, trying to model, build my portfolio and somehow it would come back to my parents. My father didn’t have it. So right now, uh, I would say my mom is much more open, you know, to learning what I’m doing and why I’m doing it. She appreciates the positive feedback from this in her growing online community which has always seemed to happen just when she is having doubts.

“In fact, this random person just approached me recently and said, ‘Oh my God, like I’m following you on Instagram. I love your work and I love where you go. Continue like that! “And, but I mean to me it was like, it’s something so small like that. Like, okay, you know, someone is watching. Because I often feel like it’s about rubbing shoulders with the right people, being in the right circles. And I feel like I haven’t held those positions yet. So, you know, I’m just waiting for my opportunity, you know, to put my face and my work in front of the right person so that I can sort of take off this way. The simple fact that someone like me comes at random, as if I feel that it really affects me. if I had to keep going. Because there are times in the industry where it feels like I’m working and trying so hard and it wasn’t really worth it. you make yourself comfortable and you’re like, maybe I should explore other options. Like at one point I was completely like, maybe I should s give up everything and continue my business life. But I was like, no, let me continue. This is what I really like to do. ”

Sometimes she really likes him back. She recalled an affirmative experience where she had a taste of the best benefits of the profession. “I flew out to do like this like the fall collection in Los Angeles and it was really fun. Just like from start to finish, everything was settled. I was spoiled, I was on set and they were like “whatever you want”. They were like a complete restoration for me and just to make sure I was comfortable in my atmosphere and just like that, they took care of me. So it was really special for me. And it was like my first concert like the one I had. Starting mostly from the East Coast. Like I was in New York at the time. They brought me back to California. It was really fun. ”

She believes that self esteem is one of the keys to more successful career. “I have a lot of little girls who send me a message and they admire that I kiss my waist. It’s just something I want other women and girls to know. Recognize, like just embracing what God has given you and know that you can have opportunities. As if someone else would recognize it, but you really must really love yourself. ”

