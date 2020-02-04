advertisement

Gregg Forde is the Chief Operating Officer of West Palm Beach Island Hospitality Management for a portfolio of 172 hotels.

Gregg Forde worked as a receptionist in Central Illinois when he first worked in the hospitality industry. Two decades later, as Chief Operating Officer of Island Hospitality Management, he manages a portfolio of 172 hotels.

Island Hospitality Management announced the latest transportation from Forde in January.

Hometown: I grew up in a suburb of Perth, Western Australia. I now live here in Palm Beach County. If you take a globe and want to go right to the other side of the world, I ended up there.

About Your Business: Island Hospitality Management is a third party hotel manager. We are located in West Palm Beach and operate 172 hotels in 32 states and the District of Columbia. Our hotels are primarily branded hotels – Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt. I invest most of my time on the person side of the business. We have 6,500 people. The core of our business is people who care about people.

Biggest challenge: filling vacancies. Unemployment is incredibly low in the United States. We now have four times as many vacancies in the hospitality industry as ten years ago. We have to be very focused on keeping employees. In order to be competitive in this market, you have to offer a competitive wage that goes beyond that. It really depends on what type of service package you offer. Do you offer an opportunity? If our employees want to grow with us, they can do so through our development program. If you want to move, we run a hotel in almost every market.

First job: My very first job was with a Burger King franchise in Australia when I was in high school. I worked all the way through college there. I learned how management should deal with people. If you’re fair to people, it’s a long way. When I was 22, I started working at a Marriott in Central Illinois as a front desk clerk in the hotel industry.

Best business advice you have received: It is as much life advice as business advice – live and learn. My father gave me this advice early on.

The best business book you’ve read: The seven habits of highly effective people. It’s a great book to go back and do a refresher.

Big break: I was a 27 year old GM in Chicago and [Jeffrey Fisher, majority owner of Island Hospitality Management] expanded his business. I was flattered to be hired at this age. Fast forward 17 years, and it turned out to be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

What you have to do for Palm Beach County: I’ve been living here for nine years. A lot has changed – new buildings, living, new hotels in the city center. A great place to live. It is hard to imagine that growth will continue.

The most important characteristic that you are looking for when hiring: The hospitality industry cares for others – not just guests, but also people with whom you work. Having service in your heart is a long way. It is transferable. If you have worked in retail or in hospitals, this property of customer service is carried over. You can learn the technical side of the job.

What do you do when you’re not at work? I have two 6 year old twins. So if it doesn’t work, it’s the family.

jostrowski@pbpost.com

@ bio561

