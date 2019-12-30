advertisement

Monaghan 1-17 Derry 0-14

Monaghan started their campaign with a win when they defeated Derry in a fun, if sometimes reserved, encounter that took place in Inniskeen on Sunday.

Monaghan got off to a good start with no goal after just eight minutes, 1-3 with Aaron Mulligan with the goal, but Derry came into play and at halftime they had turned it to lead 0-8 1-4, Emmet Bradley and Ryan Bell were the focus of this turn.

In the second half, Derry extended the lead to three after eight minutes, but from then to the end Monaghan increasingly took over the substitutes Jack McCarron and Kieran Hughes.

They pulled in in the 18th minute and then took the lead with a six-minute lead.

Aaron Mulligan, the man of the game, scored two excellent points to give Monaghan a three-point lead, and Rory Beggan converted two long-range free spins – both sides of Derry’s final score from Emmet Bradley – and Monaghan ended the game with a good point of Barry McBennett in injury time.

Both teams ended the game with 14 players – Monaghan’s Dermot Malone with the black card in the last minute of regular time – and two minutes later with Derry’s Ciaran McFaul.

Monaghan: R Beggan (0-3, two freedoms, one 45); RO’Toole, C. Boyle, C. Walsh; P. Keenan, R. Wylie, M. Bannigan (0-2); B. McBennett (0-1), D. Hughes; A Mulligan (1-4, two exempt), A Woods, P Donnelly; C. McCarthy (0-1), G. Mohan, D. Ward (0-2). Subs: K Hughes (0-2) for G Mohan (HT), D Malone for P Donnelly (40 minutes), J McCarron (0-2) for A Woods (48), N Kearns for D Hughes (55), KO ‘Connell for P Keenan (59).

Derry: T Mallon; C. McCluskey, P. McGrogan, R. Dougan; C McFaul 0-1, S Downey, D Cassidy; P Cassidy, E Bradley (0-5, two free); D Tallon, C Bradley (0-1), O McWilliams; B McCarron (0-2, one free), Eoghan Duffy, R Bell 0-4 (one free). Subs: J Doherty 0-1 for O McWilliams (HT), N Toner for D Tallon (48 minutes), A Doherty for B McCarron (54), C McAtamney for E Duffy (59).

Referee: P Hughes (Armagh).

Cavan 1-13 Armagh 2-17

A turbocharged display in the second quarter was the framework with which Armagh in Kingspan Breffni was an easy opening round for Dr. McKenna Cup victory constructed.

With the help of Martin Reilly’s penalty in the 10th minute, Cavan led 1-6 to 0-0 after 21 minutes, after which they played a clear second violin against a clinical Orchard County crew.

Cavan added five debutants to his line-up, but it was Armagh newcomer Conor Turbit who stood out with a brilliant two-goal volley on either side of the half-time break.

Turbit’s first goal after 24 minutes was the 1: 6 marquee, which the wind-assisted visitors left unanswered with a lead of 1: 14 to 1: 7.

Armagh’s shot was the main feature of the first round, and Turbit’s 42nd-minute shot went out of the top drawer and sealed Cavan’s fate.

Cavan: R Galligan; P Meade, P Faulkner, L Fortune; C Brady, B Kelly, O Kiernan; E Fortune, K. Monahan; M Reilly (1-2, 1-0 pen), B Magee (0-1), S Smith; R. Connolly (0-1f), C. Madden (0-3), C. Smith (0-2).

Subs: S Murray for Kelly (12, inj), C Conroy for Monahan (ht), N Murray (0-3, 0-1f) for S Murray (46), G McKiernan for Brady (58), L Buchanan (0-1 ) for Connolly (65).

Armagh: B Hughes; J. McElroy, B. Donaghy, A. Forker (0: 1); M Shields, G McCabe, C O’Neill; N Grimley, O O’Neill (0-3); A Nugent (0-3), S Campbell (0-1), J Hall; Conor Turbit (2-2), RO’Neill (0-6, 5f), J Duffy (0-1).

Subs: J Óg Burns for Duffy (55), J Morgan for Hall (58), S Sheridan for O O’Neill (62), C McConville for Shields (68), M Toal for Forker (70).

Referee: Niall McKenna (Monaghan).

Fermanagh 0-7 Down 1-11

A late goal by Liam Kerr secured Down a comfortable win at Brewster Park on Sunday.

The low score was recorded in the 25th minute when both teams scored a point for themselves through Ryan Jones and Liam Kerr.

Ross McGarry and two goals from Pat Haveron declined significantly, but Fermanagh responded before the break with goals from the brothers Garvan and Conall Jones, who went 0-3 to 0-4 at halftime.

Down started much brighter in the second half and the points from Jonny Flynn, Pat Haveron and Conor Poland took the lead 0: 7 to 0: 3.

A Conall Jones Free and a fine Darragh McGurn Score reduced the lead, but Liam Kerr clearly pushed down again, 0-8 to 0-5.

Conall Jones and Liam Kerr showed again, while Liam Middleton took the lead 0: 10 to 0: 6 five minutes before the end.

Liam Kerr was supposed to score the only goal of the game and Ross Carr immediately added an extra shine to the Paddy Tally team with a point.

Darragh McGurn reacted late for Fermanagh, but overall Down were worthy of victory in Enniskillen.

The same teams will meet again at the Ulster Senior Football Championship in May.

goal scorers

Fermanagh: C Jones 0-3, D McGurn 0-2, G Jones 0-1, R Jones 0-1

Low: L Kerr 1-3, P Haveron 0-3, R McGarry 0-1, J Flynn 0-1, C Poland 0-1, Li Middleton 0-1, R Carr 0-1.

Referee: Conor Dourneen (Cavan).

