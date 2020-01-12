advertisement

Monaco have lost all of their last five games against PSG. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Monaco will hope for a major upheaval during its trip to the Princess Park to face PSG, leader of Ligue 1.

Longtime Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim finally (again) received the bag late last year with former Spain head coach Robert Moreno as his successor. Moreno has limited experience as number one, but would have received full support from the board. The Spaniard had a difficult start in the Principality by hosting the second best defense in Ligue 1 Reims in the Coupe de France, but he managed to win 2-1 thanks to a double from Keita Baldé.

advertisement

Despite many fans’ troubles with Jardim, he left Moreno with a very good and fit team, currently 7th. They had lost only two of their eleven games before Moreno’s arrival with seven wins and 18 goals scored in the process. There is certainly work to be done in the back with only four clean sheets at the moment, but generally it’s a good team that Moreno has to take care of.

Moreno will have to contend with Monaco’s dreadful form, however, as he has won only two of his nine road games this season. This, coupled with their extremely poor record against PSG which has not seen them beat the capital club since 2016, could mean a baptism of fire for Moreno, but it will be interesting to see how the Spaniard copes with the challenge.

Monaco has three absent with Danijel Subasic suspended while Pietro Pellegri and Willem Geubbels are both injured.

Paris started the new decade in a real Parisian form with two victories and twelve goals scored along the way. They crossed the sixth row Linas-Montlhéry 6-0 before achieving an almost identical performance against Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1. It simply shows the quality and confidence that oozes in the entire PSG team at the moment, even with their second team that displays a first class display.

The Parc des Princes has been a fortress for PSG in recent years and that has not changed under Thomas Tuchel with them who have won twelve of their thirteen home matches this season in all competitions. They scored a whopping 39 goals in that time and kept ten clean sheets, which will definitely give Moreno and Monaco a thrill.

Abdou Diallo is suspended for the hosts while Presnel Kimpembe is doubtful.

PSG have scored 39 goals in their last 13 home games with ten clean sheets along the way. Paris has won each of its last five clashes with Monaco and has been unbeaten since 2016 against the principality. Monaco is led by new manager Robert Moreno and last week his team scored twice against a Reims team with as many league goals conceded as PSG, so they should be a thorn in Paris despite the quality of the host.

The other Ligue One meetings on Sunday

-Saint Etienne vs Nantes at 5 p.m.

-Dijon vs Lille at 7 p.m.

comments

advertisement