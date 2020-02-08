advertisement

Tayside’s darling boy’s mom Blake McMillan greeted her “little fighter” after the boy’s death.

Jenny Howe’s son Blake McMillan, 7, died after a battle with a rare genetic condition called MECP2 Duplication Syndrome, which left him unable to eat, walk or talk and needs 24-hour care. .

It also meant that he suffered from frequent seizures.

He was diagnosed with the disease, for which there is no known cure, when he was only three weeks old.

Jenny posted on social media on Saturday morning, “Fly away my darling boy. Words can never express the love I have for you. You have made your mark on this world and by God it is a great mark.

“Your legacy will remain forever. The hole in my heart and my life will never be filled but I will be strong, like you, and I will learn to live without you.

She said that her son had taught so many people a lot.

“I’m at the top of this list. My overwhelming feelings right now are pride and luck. I have been given and I truly believe that I am the luckiest and happiest mom in the world.

“You are my little fighter who fought so bravely to the end and you left this world in peace. I love you my angel. So much. Thanks for being my son

Jenny has spent years raising money for MECP2 research in hopes of finding a cure for the disease, which affects only a few hundred people worldwide.

She runs a thrift store in Carnoustie and has organized a host of fundraising events that have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Junior football team Carnoustie Panmure held a minute of silence on Saturday in memory of Blake.

Some applause at Laing Park in memory of Blake McMillan pic.twitter.com/8HsAUP3m1s

– Carnoustie Panmure (@TheGowfers) February 8, 2020

Blake was born in March 2012.

He was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit when he was only 24 hours old and tests then diagnosed MECP2 duplication syndrome.

Blake returned to Carnoustie from the hospital in January of this year after battling imminent death for the third time in four years.

The Tayside communities have come together to organize a large number of events to raise funds for the brave youngster and to fund research on MECP2.

He is survived by his parents Jenny and Paul and his older sister Faye.

