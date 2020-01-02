advertisement

For many, saving is at the top of the New Year’s resolution list.

And to get started, savers may want to set up a budget or open a special bank account.

However, there is an even easier way that an accomplished Australian mother has shown.

advertisement

Her surprisingly simple method saved her an incredible $ 5747 in just over two years – a result of using a wallet and selling household items.

“She opened our money box 2.5 years after only inserting gold coins and the money we made from buying, selling, and swapping sites,” she wrote next to a photo she shared on Facebook.

media_camera The mother not only saved her gold coins, but also sold unwanted items online to generate additional money. Image: iStock

“I can only recommend the use of bill cassettes in these cheap stores,” she said before adding, “it all adds up.

“The total was $ 5757, the can was half full and we will definitely consider doing this again.”

Facebook group members were enthusiastic about the mother’s great efforts and her post received over 7,500 responses and nearly 1,000 comments.

A person who practiced the same method agreed that the idea was a painless way to save.

“Fantastic performance. We do the same. You don’t notice it when it comes to gold coins. When I sell things, I do the same thing. “

RELATED: How To Save Money With The $ 5 Trick

RELATED: The foolproof trick of a man in Queensland to save $ 55,000 in bail

media_cameraAfter two and a half years, the mother opened her wallet to expose this enormous amount of cash. Facebook / Rochelle Fitzpatrick

Another said that her father had followed a similar saving strategy, but instead of just one can, he used a number of money cans for coins and notes.

“One for $ 5 bills, one for silver cents, and one for $ 2 coins and one for dollar coins,” they wrote.

“We counted $ 8,000 in 12 months. Highly recommended.”

A third spoke up saying that they had also used a wallet to save their “buying, selling, trading” and although they had not yet counted their stocks, we are happy to do so.

Others said that even though they were impressed by the amount the mother saved, her savings plan might be wrong.

media_cameraComments that tried this trick said that it also helped them save thousands. One person said their father tried and raised $ 8,000 in a year. Image: iStock

“With $ 5,000, you could have started a business, invested in stocks (the ASX200 has increased more than 1,500 points during this time), even deposited it into a high-yield online bank account or paid out a credit card (which actually saves you) double-digit interest), ”said one.

“Leaving anything but $ 1000 in a piggy bank and earning 0% interest while everything else is going up.”

Although some agreed with the commentators’ concerns, the consensus in saving money was by no means better than not saving at all.

The mother also announced that the additional money she had saved in the past two years would be used to repay her home loan.

Originally published as Mom’s ingenious method of saving thousands

advertisement