A Burton mom who fights to save her baby’s life is devastated after learning that a transplant is no longer an option.

Lennie Eyre, two, spent most of his life in the hospital, doctors were convinced that an organ transplant could cure his rare heart defect.

However, last week, doctors got devastating news for parents Laura and Kelvin.

Laura, 37, said: “We have been waiting for a while for Lennie to go to Great Ormond Street Hospital to make a difference and give him a new heart.

“But last week, we had a meeting where we discovered that the antibodies in his blood are extremely high, which further reduced his chances of finding a perfect donor.

“And even if Lennie has a transplant, her little body will fight it.

Contributed Image: Laura Eyre Lennie Eyre spent Christmas in the hospital

(Image: Laura Eyre)

“We weren’t expecting it at all, so it just turned our world upside down.

“From the first day we were diagnosed, it has been a mountain of emotions, but there has always been so much positive discussion about it and we have entered this state of mind.

“We had hope and now it is crumbling.

“They can no longer offer him a transplant.

“Their plan now is to think about the best way to improve their quality of life.”

Parents don’t abandon their son

After learning that a transplant was not an option, Laura – also the mother of Nathan, 17, Hayley, 11 and Kincaid, five – says she felt “numb”.

But she also said that, despite the news, she “did not abandon her son”.

She said, “The doctors said it could take months, years.

Lennie Eyre’s mom Laura learned that a heart transplant is no longer an option for the tot

(Image: Laura Eyre)

“They have no idea how long he can survive heart failure, but you can’t just give up.

“Now we just want to take him home where he belongs instead of being trapped inside the hospital for the time he has left.

“We want to create memories and do everything we can as a family.”

Proud mom of her “ amazing ” boy

Although they knew Lennie had a heart problem as a baby, Winshill Laura and Kelvin – 38, did not notice any effects until he was a little older.

She said, “He got up in the morning and he would stay on the couch all day.

“If he started playing, he would soon lie down on the floor and want to go back to sleep.”

Deteriorating Lennie’s heart function means he needs 24-hour care, but doctors are weaning him from intravenous medication so he can take it by mouth at home.

Laura said she was proud of her child and how he manages the pain.

She said, “He’s amazing, he always has a smile on his face.

“He’s really charming and all the nurses love him.”

A fund has been set up to help the family make precious memories with Lennie.

Anyone interested in making a donation should visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/lennies-cctga-journey?

.

