New York rapper Cam’ronThe girl’s mother shows the most support for her son. Mom’ron went online this week to share a hilarious comparison between the Dipset leader and behind Beatles icon John Lennon.

Key facts: Cam’s mom jumped on Instagram on Wednesday with Killa’s wild tweet from TV personality Desus Nice.

Key details: In October 2019, Cam’s mom shared images from her now infamous press conference on a failed flight in 2005.

One of the scariest n worst moments of my life, when I got a call from @titopoppins who was the ONLY considerate and courageous to call me at 2 am and let me know that my only child #Camron, had been shot on that date in 2005.

Wait, there is more: In 2018, Cam’s mother reflected on her son’s survival from the crazy shooting.

On this date in 2005…. One of the scariest / worst moments of my life, when @titopoppins called me, told me that Cameron had been shot while they were in Washington, DC.

On that date in 2005, rapper Cam'ron was shot in a failed car hijacking attempt.

Before you leave: Cam caught a bullet on October 23, 2005 following a botched car hijacking.

Two men stopped next to Cam’ron’s 2006 Lamborghini and opened fire while the artist was stopped at a traffic light on New York and New Jersey avenues. He was hit by a bullet which passed through one of his arms and sank into the other. He went to Howard University Hospital and was released yesterday afternoon. “People are stupid if they think I’m going to lose my mind and give anything up to anyone just because someone is threatening me,” says Cam’ron. “I’m fine. I need more than a sloppy carjacking to keep me on the ground.” (Billboard)

