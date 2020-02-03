advertisement

The Super Bowl remains one of the few events that we consider together as a culture. We share our feelings and opinions about the big game, be it at a Super Bowl party, on social media or the next working day. But more than mutual reactions to football (in this case the Kansas City Chiefs’ comeback wins against the San Francisco 49ers), we share our opinion of the Super Bowl commercials.

No commercial was a breakout hit this year. But while there weren’t any great ads, there were a lot of good ads in Super Bowl LIV. Reducing the list to 10 meant leaving out some good commercials, perhaps one of your favorites. Unlike a few years ago when bigger issues were part of the message, these Super Bowl commercials tried to make people laugh. And several of them made it.

Here are the 10 best ads we saw during the Super Bowl LIV.

Rocket mortgage: “Comfortable”

Did any of this year’s Super Bowl commercials trigger a major visual shock? For a Rocket Mortgage ad, you can expect Jason Momoa to explain how easy it was to buy his beautiful home quickly and easily. Maybe with an app. But then Aquaman pulls the outside of his arms up and reveals noodle-like extremities underneath! He pulls up his shirt to tear off more muscles and expose a thin torso. Home is where Momoa can be herself. But we may never see him like this again.

Jeep: “Groundhog Day”

What could be better advertising on February 2nd than revisiting Groundhog Day with Bill Murray? The alarm clock turns at 6 in the morning! “I Got You Babe” is playing on the radio! And Ned Ryerson (Stephen Tobolowsky)! Every day is the same again – until Bill (Phil) grabs this furry animal and takes off with him in a Jeep Gladiator. We’re too busy enjoying Phil and the marmot outdoors to notice that the gladiator is a hideous, orange jeep and pickup truck mashup.

Walmart: “Famous Visitors”

OK, maybe that reveals a few sci-fi geek traits. But Walmart’s ode to famous spaceships provided a warm dose of nostalgia. Star Trek’s company! Blade Runner’s flying police car! Flash Gordon (Sam Jones) on his rocket cycle and Bill S. Preston, Esquire (Alex Winter) on his phone booth! Also a big compliment to the spaceship and the arrival aliens for a deep cut. And it is clear what is advertised in the Walmart food pick-up service. Sometimes this important information is dubbed in these ads.

Snickers: “Repair the World”

A recurring theme among this year’s Super Bowl ads was trying to find common ground in our increasingly divided society. But Snickers took it with humor and ridiculed what we probably agree with is annoying in today’s culture. Like robocalls, intelligent devices that spy on us, too many dairy-free dairy products and especially social media influencers. Can we all come together on Snickers as a favorite candy bar? Hey, Kit-Kat and Twix don’t advertise like this. We all agree that Luis Guzman is cool, right?

Cheetos Popcorn: “Can’t Touch This”

Orange dust stuck at your fingertips after eating cheetos is a good thing? Let us thank Cheetos for figuring out how the worst features of his product can work for us. Get out of work and move furniture! Adding MC Hammers timeless song “Can’t Touch This” (with music from Rick James’ “Super Freak”) was a nice touch. Does the finger color worse on smaller pieces of Cheetos popcorn? Although in most situations where orange fingertips are not helpful, we should all stick to Oscar Isaac’s polite technique of eating chopsticks with chopsticks.

Hyundai: “Smaht Pahk”

Don’t be dingy pants and say you have seen it online last week. Maybe that took away some of the joy. But no other Super Bowl advertisement had this kind of Stah Powah, with Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch, John Krasinski, and David Ortiz, all of whom teased the Boston accent and references to cities in the Greater Boston area. (Seth Meyers, Ben Affleck and Mark Wahlberg are certainly among those who are jealous that they are not in this commercial.) Hyundai has to explain how Smart Park avoids knocking on the door.

Hulu: “Tom Brady’s special announcement”

What did Tom Brady mean when he posted a cryptic photo on social media last week? Was he ready to announce his resignation? (The smarter and more cynical we were, the better it was for a Super Bowl advertisement.) Brady caught his eye and went in civilian clothes to an empty stadium where he solemnly spoke of good things coming to an end and knew when to go away. He had something to tell his teammates, his family and his fans. Tom Terrific drove us. Nicely done.

Google: “Loretta”

Why do tech companies want us to cry while watching football? Last Thanksgiving Day, Apple made dust with living room iPads across America when two young children made a photo / video album for their grandfather. Now Google is making the tear ducts flow by showing how a man uses Google Assistant to remember (or prevent them from forgetting) his late wife. If you weren’t careful, an older man’s voice and thoughtful piano music might have caught your eye and touched your heart.

Tide Power Pods: “Super Bowl Now, Wash Later”

Like the laundry detergent two years ago during the Super Bowl LII with David Harbor, Tide produced two ads for Tide Power Pods with Charlie Day, who appeared in several other ads throughout the football game as he put off the laundry.

“Hey Charlie, how the hell did you manage to get roles in multiple Super Bowl ads?” pic.twitter.com/Kbm2Laiciu

In other advertisements, Day came across Bud Light’s Bud Knight and Wonder Woman before finally getting the huge BBQ sauce stain out of his shirt. (How much sauce does Emily Hampshire need to get her hands on? Like most people, use your index finger and thumb.)

Take 5: “Rock”

In the past few years, this may have been the Super Bowl ad most people have talked about. Perhaps it would have been this year if more people were familiar with Reese’s Take 5 candy bars. And Reese obviously knows this when he comes up with the idea that most people don’t know anything about the sweet-salty preparation of peanut butter, chocolate, pretzels, peanuts and caramel. It’s probably next to the cash register in your grocery store. Don’t be the guy with the head in the ass who’s the kicker of this clever ad.

