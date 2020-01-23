advertisement

Leaving the Senate Chamber on Wednesday afternoon for a short break, Washington Post reporter Paul Kane called his colleague Dana Milbank, the Post’s columnist. “Have milk! I have milk!” Said Kane. “We have had milk!” Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas, was the first verified sighting of a senator actually drinking a glass of milk on the floor of the Senate during this dismissal trial once per generation of a president. Until the opening of the trial the day before, milk had been the subject of a legend in Congress. that the senators, confined to sit in silence on their seats during the whole procedure, deprived of electronics and food, could drink it on the ground, with water – and only water – but no one seemed really sure it was true.

Now two afternoons and a very late session in the trial of Donald John Trump has been confirmed. Soon, Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina, was also spotted having a drink. The Wall Street Journal wrote a blog about it. There were excited tweets. Cotton’s spokesperson confirmed that the white liquid was actually milk. In truth, the entire Senate seemed to need a restorative drink. Even late Wednesday afternoon, senators still seemed to be recovering from the opening day of the trial marathon, which was not technically a sleepless night but close to a senatorial version.

As House directors began to methodically present their case against President Trump, Wednesday’s proceedings had a general hangover quality – a hangover in the strongly partisan tone of the first day of the trial, which resulted in a morning time. warning from otherwise silent Chief Justice John Roberts, who berated both parties for “using language that is not conducive to civil speech”. By the time the trial resumed, eleven hours later, the chaplain of the Senate opened the session with a prayer for “civility” and bromides on how “words have consequences”.

advertisement

Partisan discord had been the predictable byproduct of a partisan indictment in the House, followed by a set of partisan trial rules that the Senate adopted, as well as a strictly partisan vote in the first official business of the trial. After midnight, Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House judicial committee and one of the seven House directors continuing the trial, made a shrill and even angry speech. Nadler accused the Senate Republicans – each of them – of participating in a “cover-up” by refusing to demand that Trump produce witnesses and documents he had withheld. His speech sparked an almost glaring response from Trump’s lawyers. Ignoring this, the Republicans insisted that they were dismayed by the tone of Nadler’s attack late in the evening. “It was so insulting and scandalous,” John Republican, Texas Republican, said Wednesday before the trial resumed. “It was a shock to all of us.” It wasn’t just Cornyn. “I considered it very offensive. As a listener who works hard to get a fair process, I was offended, “said Lisa Murkowski, Republican from Alaska and one of the few Republicans to have a potential vote.

The Democrats seemed to listen, and the tone of Nadler and his colleagues in the House was particularly different when they began presenting their case to senators on Wednesday. According to Republican rules for the trial, they will have twenty-four hours in three days to present this case, and then Trump’s legal team will have three days to respond. When, shortly after 1 p.m., Adam Schiff, the house manager, spoke and began to describe their charge against Trump, he did not exactly apologize for Nadler’s passionate words or his own scathing characterization of the lawsuit like an “ass upside down”. “Exercise. But he thanked the senators abundantly for their late evening sitting and attention, praised the Senate as a deliberative body, and embarked on the kind of high peroration about the founders that senators love . Later in the day, Nadler praised the senators for their “moderate listening” over the course of many long hours. “Really, thank you,” he said. A few hours later, his colleague in the House, Hakeem Jeffries, ensured that this point was brought to the attention of thorny senators. “Thank you again for your indulgence and your courtesy,” he said.

More concretely, Schiff offered a broad analysis of the affair which looked hard on themes designed to resonate with Republicans concerned with national security. He reminded them that the allegations involved the President’s withholding of nearly $ 400 million from parliamentary security assistance to Ukraine to induce Kiev to launch politically motivated investigations that would help Trump. He spoke of the debunked Russian conspiracy theory “promulgated by the President of the United States” and the damage the whole scandal has done to America’s international reputation. He quoted Republican icon Ronald Reagan and warned that Trump would risk empowering autocrats around the world by undermining American democracy at home. “Russia is not a threat, I need not tell you, for Eastern Europe only,” Schiff reminded senators.

As he said, I looked across the Senate hall from Mitt Romney, the Republican from Utah who, just a few years ago, had been the chairman of the Party and warned that Russia was the greatest geopolitical enemy of the United States. Romney had lost that race, of course, and is now a young Utah senator and one of the few Republicans who might consider voting to condemn Trump. Schiff’s pitch seemed to target Romney almost directly. In all likelihood, however, there are few, if any, votes that are not counted, and few senators who can truly be convinced by the many, many hours of evidence and argument that they will be forced to sit in the next few days. . “It is (as) predictable as the end of a Hallmark movie,” Republican representative Mark Meadows, a designated Trump spinner, told reporters during one of the trial breaks. His statement was cynical but also probably true.

Still, House directors stabbed them with passion and polish to convince their audience, dramatizing their case with a catchy presentation (designed to keep senators awake, perhaps?) Which included video clips of Trump himself. even; his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney; and many of the key witnesses to the House’s television recall process. It was sort of the biggest success of the Trump-Ukraine scandal, an introduction for senators, of Trump’s request for inquiries “do us a favor, however” when he called on July 25 with the Ukrainian president on the phone. Mulvaney’s famous “get over it” press conference, in which he seemed to confirm that Trump had withheld military aid as consideration for the investigations. For anyone who had followed the removal of the House, it was not new, but it was often eloquent, appalling and dramatic to hear the alarming facts of the case again. As Schiff, the former silver-lipped prosecutor whose speech talent has been revealed to a national audience in recent months, has pointed out, this makes the removal procedure itself a perfect representative of the entire era. Trump, when “so much of the past three years has been a combination of shock and yet no surprise.” “

Even if Schiff did not convince any senator, the Democrats’ uninterrupted day of speaking in the Senate, not refuted by any Republican, seemed to make the president furious. Although he returned from a short trip to Davos, Switzerland, to take advantage of the applause of the global financial elite, Trump easily surpassed his previous record of one day of frenzied activity on social media during his presidency, sending a stream of over one hundred thirty tweets and retweets – the vast majority of them complain about his impeachment and trial. At one point, Trump sent a tweet from Rand Paul, the Republican senator from Kentucky, who said that “the more we hear about Adam Schiff, the more the GOP unites against this partisan masquerade!” “True!” Trump tweeted. For a president who often has a problem with the facts, he could even have been right. But all it takes is four Republican senators to prove him wrong, four Republicans to vote for witnesses and break the information blockade that has made Trump perhaps the greatest defender of presidential history. If he was so confident, why was he tweeting so much?

advertisement